France is significantly expanding the number of photovoltaic and wind installations that may be required to temporarily halt production during periods of negative electricity prices. The change was introduced by a new order published in the Journal Officiel on July 24. It amends the mechanism established by the December 22, 2025, decree and lowers the applicable capacity threshold from 10 MW to 1 MW, with implementation taking place in two stages. The mechanism is designed to align renewable power generation with periods of electricity oversupply, particularly when market prices turn negative. ...

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