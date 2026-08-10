Mycom and Nasctech Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Automated Service Assurance for CSPs Worldwide

Partnership combines Mycom's advanced AI-powered Service Assurance portfolio with Nasctech's Operations Automation software to deliver end-to-end Automated Assurance capabilities for Communications Service Providers.

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a global leader in AI, Data, Automation and Service Assurance solutions for some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced a strategic technology partnership with Nasctech, a leading European software developer and systems integrator. Through the partnership, Nasctech and Mycom will integrate their solutions to deliver end-to-end automated assurance capabilities spanning anomaly detection, root cause analysis, intelligent ticketing and automated dispatch. In addition, Nasctech's SI arm will implement and support Mycom's Service Assurance applications, helping CSPs accelerate digital transformation, improve operational performance, reduce complexity and deliver superior customer experiences.

As CSPs continue to invest in AI, network automation and Autonomous Networks, the partnership addresses the growing need for integrated assurance and operational automation that reduces manual intervention, accelerates issue resolution and improves service quality.

Together, the companies will expand their joint go-to-market capabilities across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, supporting CSPs in both emerging and mature markets as they modernize their operations and manage increasingly complex 4G, 5G, and FTTx environments.

Nasctech brings more than 15 years of OSS/BSS experience and an established track record of working with high-profile CSPs. Its expertise includes developing innovative software solutions through a low-code platform, enabling customers to accelerate digital transformation, optimize operational processes, and respond more rapidly to changing business requirements.

The partnership will provide CSPs with access to an integrated combination of advanced assurance technology, implementation expertise, and consulting services. Key benefits include:

Accelerated deployment and faster time-to-value

End-to-end visibility across network, service, and customer experience

AI-driven insights and intelligent automation

Improved network performance and service quality

Increased operational efficiency and reduced complexity

Improved return on technology investments

"Our partnership with Nasctech marks another important step in Mycom's strategy to help CSPs modernize operations through AI, Data, and Automation" said John Turnbull, Chief Revenue Officer at Mycom. "By combining Mycom's award-winning Service Assurance portfolio, with Nasctech's deep industry knowledge and delivery capabilities, we will help CSPs improve network performance and operate increasingly complex 4G, 5G, and FTTx networks more efficiently while delivering an enhanced customer experience."

"Mycom's Service Assurance portfolio provides powerful AI and Automation-driven capabilities that will help CSPs accelerate time-to-value and maximize the return on their technology investments," said Peter McEntee, Chief Operations Officer at Nasctech. "With more than 15 years of OSS/BSS experience, we are confident that combining Nasctech's expertise and delivery strength with Mycom's industry-leading assurance solutions will significantly improve operational efficiency, network performance, and service quality for CSPs around the world."

About Mycom

Mycom is a global leader in AI, Data and Automation solutions for CSPs. Its award-winning solutions enable CSPs to launch and manage telecom services with high performance, at scale. Built on more than 25 years of experience supporting many of the world's largest and most complex communication networks, Mycom's innovative portfolio offers solutions turning operational data into actionable insights that improves network and service performance. Mycom offers predictive, generative and agentic AI solutions that support Autonomous Networks.

About Nasctech

Nasctech is a Europe-based software developer and systems integrator specializing in solutions for the telecommunications industry. With more than 15 years of OSS/BSS experience, Nasctech works with leading communications operators to address network operations challenges through systems integration, consulting, and innovative software solutions. Its low-code development capabilities help customers accelerate digital transformation, optimize operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive advantage.

To learn more about the Mycom-Nasctech partnership or discuss how the combined solution can support your organization, please contact info@mycom.com.

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