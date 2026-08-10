BIO-key International, Inc.: Portuguese National Security Agency Selects BIO-key and Visualforma to Strengthen Identity Security

FARO, Portugal and HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global innovator in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced that, together with its strategic Portuguese partner Visualforma, it has been awarded a new contract to strengthen digital identity security for a Portuguese national security agency.

The award is a significant expansion of BIO-key's and Visualforma's long-standing collaboration within the Portuguese public sector. Following successful deployments across government organizations and municipalities, it now extends into one of the country's most security-sensitive environments, where identity assurance, privileged access protection, and regulatory compliance are mission-critical.

The solution combines centralized identity management with multiple authentication methods, enabling secure access for authorized personnel while reducing operational complexity and strengthening cyber resilience against evolving threats.

The deployment includes BIO-key's enterprise identity portfolio, including:

PortalGuard - Enterprise Identity and Access Management platform with Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-On, self-service password management, and centralized identity governance.

- Enterprise Identity and Access Management platform with Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-On, self-service password management, and centralized identity governance. WEB-key - BIO-key's enterprise biometric authentication platform providing fingerprint-based identity verification.

- BIO-key's enterprise biometric authentication platform providing fingerprint-based identity verification. Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) - Authentication that securely binds digital identities to verified individuals rather than devices or credentials.

- Authentication that securely binds digital identities to verified individuals rather than devices or credentials. PIN:You - Secure PIN-based authentication for environments where biometric authentication is not required.

- Secure PIN-based authentication for environments where biometric authentication is not required. EcoID III - FBI PIV-certified biometric fingerprint scanners designed for high-security government deployments.





The contract supports strict operational and cybersecurity requirements while enabling secure access across administrative systems, privileged accounts, and critical applications used within the agency.

"This award reflects the confidence that Portuguese public institutions continue to place in Visualforma's ability to deliver secure and reliable digital transformation projects," said, Humberto Bento, Operations Director at Visualforma. "Working together with BIO-key allows us to provide advanced identity protection capabilities that meet the demanding security requirements of national institutions where trust, resilience, and operational continuity are essential."

"This latest award demonstrates how our partnership with Visualforma continues to grow beyond municipal and public administration projects into some of Portugal's most security-critical organizations," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key International. "National security agencies operate in environments where identity is the first line of cyber defense. By combining enterprise Identity and Access Management with identity-bound biometric authentication, we help ensure that access to critical systems is verified, auditable, and tied to the individual-not simply a password, token, or device. We are proud to support Portugal's continued investment in protecting its most sensitive digital infrastructure."

This engagement reflects progress in BIO-key's strategy of expanding its presence within government and critical infrastructure organizations across Europe by working alongside leading regional technology partners with deep expertise in secure, public-sector digital transformation.

About Visualforma (visualforma.pt:

Visualforma is one of Portugal's leading technology integrators, with more than three decades of experience delivering digital transformation, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and managed services to government organizations, municipalities, education, healthcare, and enterprise customers. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations requiring secure, resilient, and compliant digital environments.

About BIO-key International, Inc. : www.bio-key.com:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, protecting more than 40 million users worldwide. BIO-key's PortalGuard platform delivers enterprise-grade Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-On, passwordless authentication, biometric identity verification, and Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), helping organizations strengthen security while simplifying user access across cloud and on-premises environments.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BIO-key undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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