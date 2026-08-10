The South Korean government has selected the first 86 villages to take part in its Sunshine Income Villages initiative. First unveiled earlier this year, the scheme aims to install solar power facilities on idle land, farmland and reservoirs, with local residents forming cooperatives to participate in the projects via energy and profit sharing. The 86 villages were chosen from 129 that applied during the first open call for participants. A further 34 were recommended to reapply during the second call, which wrapped up at the end of July. According to an update posted by the country's Ministry ...

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