Embedded LLM Pte Ltd.: TAIONE Open Source Foundation and Embedded LLM Collaborate to Build Taiwan's vLLM Ecosystem

Partnership strengthens Taiwan's participation in one of the world's leading AI infrastructure projects through local community building, upstream contribution and engineering mentorship

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAIONE Open Source Foundation and Embedded LLM today announced a collaboration to build Taiwan's local vLLM community and ecosystem, bringing together engineers, students and industry contributors to participate in one of today's most important open-source AI infrastructure projects.

As AI increasingly depends on open-source infrastructure, projects such as vLLM have become critical building blocks for modern AI platforms and intelligent applications. TAIONE Open Source Foundation is building local technical communities around strategically important open-source projects that create long-term value for Taiwan's AI ecosystem-strengthening both the competitiveness of Taiwan's hardware industry and the growth of its software ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, TAIONE will establish a vLLM Fellowship Track, one of several project tracks under the Foundation's Fellowship Program. The Fellowship serves as one of the mechanisms for cultivating long-term contributors by providing structured mentorship, engineering guidance and opportunities for sustained upstream participation.

vLLM is one of the world's leading open-source inference engines for production LLM serving. As AI models and serving workloads become increasingly sophisticated, advancing the ecosystem requires close collaboration across model developers, hardware vendors, cloud operators and systems engineers.

Participants will work on substantive technical projects aligned with upstream priorities and real-world engineering needs. Potential contribution areas include API and runtime infrastructure, distributed inference, KV-cache management, hardware acceleration, GPU kernels, quantization, model compatibility, multimodal serving, testing, continuous integration and developer tooling. Along the way, participants will gain practical experience through issue discussions, code reviews, benchmarking, documentation and upstream collaboration.

TAIONE Open Source Foundation will coordinate community development, Fellowship operations, talent cultivation, and collaboration across industry, academia and the open-source ecosystem.

Embedded LLM will serve as the technical partner for the vLLM track, providing technical project design, engineering mentorship, code review and production-inference expertise through a team that includes vLLM maintainers, code owners and major contributors.

Each participant will work under the guidance of experienced engineers and follow established open-source development practices, including issue reproduction, benchmarking, testing, public technical discussion and upstream review.

"Taiwan has built world-leading AI hardware. Our next opportunity is to cultivate world-class software contributors around the open-source projects that power modern AI. vLLM is one of the most important AI infrastructure projects today, and by building a strong local technical community around it, we hope to help more Taiwanese engineers contribute upstream while strengthening the long-term competitiveness of Taiwan's AI industry."

- Rock Tsai, Chairman, TAIONE Open Source Foundation

"vLLM is a critical open-source layer connecting AI models with the compute platforms that serve them. The strongest way to develop AI infrastructure engineers is to let them solve real systems problems, participate in upstream review and produce work that can benefit the broader community."

- Ghee Leng OOI, CEO, Embedded LLM

Application details, project activities and Fellowship opportunities for the vLLM track will be announced jointly by TAIONE Open Source Foundation and Embedded LLM.

About TAIONE Open Source Foundation

TAIONE Open Source Foundation brings together industry, academia and open-source communities to strengthen Taiwan's participation in strategically important open-source projects. Through local technical communities, Fellowship programs and international collaboration, the Foundation cultivates world-class open-source talent, accelerates sovereign and enterprise AI adoption, and helps Taiwan build long-term software capabilities alongside its global leadership in AI hardware.

About Embedded LLM

Embedded LLM is an agentic inference infrastructure company that helps AI cloud operators and enterprises turn GPU fleets into governed, scalable production AI services. The company is built on deep open-source roots, with a team that includes maintainers, code owners and major contributors to vLLM.

Embedded LLM brings this upstream engineering expertise into its production stack, spanning governed model APIs, monetization, stateful agent execution, traceable AI operations, and operator-level RL and post-training infrastructure.

Media Contacts

TAIONE Open Source Foundation

Selina Wei

taione@taione.org

Embedded LLM

Lim Jia Qi

pr@embeddedllm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fea8f0f9-4829-4317-a674-2362bfc16fd8