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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 10:48 Uhr
267 Leser
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XAUE and ListaDAO Launch 60-Day slisXAUE Rewards Campaign, Offering Up to 8% APY

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XAUE and ListaDAO today announced the launch of a 60-day slisXAUE Rewards Campaign, offering eligible users enhanced yield opportunities on tokenized gold through DeFi.

Running from August 10 to October 8, the campaign offers up to 8% combined APY potential which rewards long-term participation through a time-weighted holding mechanism while further expanding the utility of gold-backed digital assets within the on-chain ecosystem.

Yield-Bearing Gold, Built for DeFi

XAUE is a yield-bearing layer built on top of Tether Gold (XAU?), enabling tokenized gold to generate on-chain yield.

At the center of the campaign is slisXAUE, a yield-bearing gold token issued by ListaDAO in partnership with XAUE Protocol. Users can deposit XAU? through Lista RWA to receive slisXAUE, maintaining gold-linked exposure while accessing XAUE's yield capabilities through a transferable tokenized position.

Subscribe and Hold to Unlock Up to 8% APY

Participation follows three steps: deposit XAU? through Lista RWA to receive slisXAUE, hold slisXAUE during the campaign, and meet the final holding and ranking requirements.

Rather than relying on a single balance snapshot, participant rankings are determined by time-weighted average holdings throughout the 60-day campaign, encouraging consistent participation over short-term positioning.

At the end of the campaign, addresses with a time-weighted average holding of at least 20 slisXAUE that rank among the top 10 will qualify for rewards. Each qualifying address will receive an additional 5% APY, capped at $1,000 in XAU?. Together with slisXAUE's approximately 3% native yield, eligible participants may unlock up to 8% combined APY potential.

Rewards will be distributed automatically after eligibility verification, with no manual claim required.

Making Tokenized Gold Productive On-Chain

The campaign reflects XAUE's continued commitment to expanding tokenized gold across DeFi through ecosystem partnerships. By combining XAUE's yield-bearing gold layer with ListaDAO's RWA access and distribution capabilities, the collaboration makes yield-bearing gold more accessible and demonstrates how tokenized gold can function as a productive and composable on-chain asset.

Through slisXAUE, users can maintain gold-linked exposure while accessing additional yield opportunities-improving capital efficiency and encouraging sustainable, long-term on-chain participation.

The campaign is now live. Users can visit the official campaign page for eligibility requirements, campaign rules, and participation details.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xaue-and-listadao-launch-60-day-slisxaue-rewards-campaign-offering-up-to-8-apy-302847002.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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