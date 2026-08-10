Researchers at the Southwest Petroleum University in China have tested zinc oxide (ZnO) thin films to protect silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells from UV-induced degradation (UV-ID) and have found that they can increase cumulative power output by 4.8% "Current approaches to mitigating UV-ID can be broadly divided into two categories. At the material level, encapsulation materials are primarily used to achieve UV cutoff or UV conversion, thereby blocking or converting incident high-energy UV photons. At the device level, structural optimization is employed to enhance UV resistance, although ...

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