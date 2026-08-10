NextVision Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Raises its 2026 Revenue Target to $355m, its Second Increase This Year
Highlights
- Updated revenue target reflects growth of 111% compared with 2025, on continued demand for the Company's systems
- Another quarter of accelerated growth - revenue of $88.2m, up 138% year-over-year
- Gross margin of 65.2%, within the Company's target range, alongside a high operating margin of 58.8%
- Strong cash flow of $43.8m, alongside continued investment in inventory and production infrastructure
RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026.
Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "The second quarter continues to demonstrate NextVision's growth momentum. Strong demand for the Company's products, alongside our ability to expand our operations and increase production capacity, despite a challenging supply chain environment, enables us to raise our 2026 revenue guidance for the second time this year. We continue to deliver quality growth while maintaining high profitability, generating significant cash flow while investing in production infrastructure and in the Company's growth engines. In parallel, we continue to expand our production capabilities, develop new products and broaden our portfolio of solutions, alongside actively evaluating opportunities for strategic acquisitions. These steps are intended to strengthen the Company's competitive advantage, deepen the value we provide to our customers and establish our growth engines for the years ahead."
Financial Highlights for Q2 2026
Revenue in the second quarter grew 138% to $88.2 million, compared with $37.1 million in the same quarter last year. The growth reflects the Company's ability to continue expanding its activity across several markets in parallel, while increasing production capacity and deepening its engagement with its global customer base. Europe and North America continue to be the Company's principal demand engines, alongside the expansion of activity in additional markets.
The Company's global customer base numbers more than 300 Western platform manufacturers, of which 150 were active during the first half of 2026.
Gross profit totaled $57.5 million, representing 65.2% of revenue. The gross margin remained within the Company's target range, alongside continued growth in the scale of activity and deeper engagement with strategic customers, demonstrating the Company's ability to continue expanding while maintaining high levels of profitability.
Operating profit totaled $51.8 million, compared with $23 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting an operating margin of 58.8%. The increase in the scale of activity, together with an efficient cost structure, support a high operating margin and demonstrates the Company's ability to benefit from economies of scale while maintaining strong operational discipline.
Net profit totaled $53.6 million, more than double the $23.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year.
Cash flow from operating activities totaled $43.8 million, compared with $5.5 million in the same quarter last year, this growth comes alongside continued investment in inventory and in the expansion of production capabilities.
Inventory as of June 30, 2026 totaled $71.7 million, compared with $62 million at the end of the first quarter of the year. The increase in inventory is part of the Company's strategy to expand production capabilities, strengthen the supply chain and improve operational flexibility, in order to support the continued increase in demand and to shorten delivery times to customers.
Order backlog as of August 9, 2026 totaled $265.2 million, and continues to provide the Company with high business visibility that supports the execution of its growth plan.
Increased 2026 Revenue Target: In light of the continued growth in the Company's activity, the expansion of activity with strategic customers, the increase in production capabilities and its ability to translate demand for its products into accelerated growth, the Company is raising its revenue target for 2026 to $355 million, compared with a previous target of $315 million. The updated target reflects growth of 111% over 2025 revenue and represents the Company's second increase to its revenue guidance this year.
Investors' Conference Call
Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 6:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.
Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.
Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:
For the Hebrew Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3FXEhLOhS7miu2MO8t9q-g#/registration
For the English Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b6A5zXatTHu3ZNKxskbgeQ#/registration
The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.
About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.
NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.
NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30
As of December 31,
2026
2025
2025
Unaudited
Audited
USD thousands
Current assets
Cash
20,319
42,580
85,440
Short term deposits
571,135
67,424
476,857
Trade receivables
40,477
17,560
12,087
Current tax receivable
4,602
516
4,746
Other accounts receivable
13,021
4,819
5,275
Inventory
71,654
40,628
53,588
721,208
173,527
637,993
Non-current assets
Fixed assets
1,374
872
906
Right of use assets
4,568
3,187
2,770
Intangible assets
7,253
4,415
4,896
13,195
8,474
8,572
734,403
182,001
646,565
Current liabilities
Trade payables
22,194
10,078
8,679
Other accounts payable
34,093
14,191
18,067
56,287
24,269
26,746
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5,158
3,540
3,390
Employee benefit liabilities, net
151
114
151
Deferred taxes
883
515
588
6,192
4,169
4,129
Equity
Share capital and premium
458,777
47,112
446,328
Reserve for share-based payment
12,161
5,402
8,455
Retained earnings
200,986
101,049
160,907
Total equity
671,924
153,563
615,690
734,403
182,001
646,565
Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the six months
For the three months
For the year
2026
2025
2026
2025
2025
Unaudited
Audited
USD thousands (excl. share profit data)
Income from sales
155,541
73,243
88,152
37,080
168,354
Cost of sales
(52,798)
(20,198)
(30,704)
(10,523)
(50,798)
Gross profit
102,743
53,045
57,448
26,557
117,556
Research and development expenses
(3,629)
(2,276)
(1,836)
(1,324)
(5,491)
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,666)
(877)
(939)
(430)
(1,874)
General and administrative expenses
(7,295)
(4,682)
(2,868)
(1,795)
(8,667)
(12,590)
(7,835)
(5,643)
(3,549)
(16,032)
Operating profit
90,153
45,210
51,805
23,008
101,524
Financing expenses
(861)
(152)
(741)
(120)
(313)
Financing income
12,254
4,089
6,261
2,159
13,453
Profit before tax
101,546
49,147
57,325
25,047
114,664
Income taxes
(9,635)
(5,351)
(3,677)
(1,824)
(11,000)
Net profit
91,911
43,796
53,648
23,223
103,664
Other comprehensive income (net of tax
Amounts that will not be subsequently
Loss from re-measurement for defined
-
-
-
-
(10)
Total other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(10)
Total comprehensive income
91,911
43,796
53,648
23,223
103,654
Net profit per share (in US dollars)
Base net profit
1.001
0.542
0.583
0.286
1.235
Diluted net profit
0.968
0.522
0.565
0.275
1.106
SOURCE NextVision