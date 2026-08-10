Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has published Decree 194/2026, setting out the final version of the FerX mechanism. The measure, which follows the EU's approval of the mechanism in June, entered into force on Aug. 7 and applies to solar, wind and hydropower plants, as well as facilities for treating residual gases. For photovoltaic plants, the decree establishes a 10 GW capacity quota. The reference strike price is set at €80 ($92.4)/MWh. The decree provides two flexibility thresholds for plants participating in competitive bidding: the price may rise to €95/MWh (upper ...

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