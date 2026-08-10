The VARA License cements Flowdesk's position in the United Arab Emirates, expanding its regulated services globally, in addition to holding MiCA authorization in Europe.

Flowdesk, a global liquidity provider and virtual asset trading technology firm, today announced that its Dubai entity, Flowdesk Omega FZE, has received its full license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to conduct Broker-Dealer Services.

The full VARA license authorizes Flowdesk Omega FZE to provide regulated broker-dealer services to Qualified and Institutional Investors in and from Dubai, placing it among a select group of fully licensed virtual asset institutions operating in the Emirate.

The receipt of the full license follows the In-Principle Approval (IPA) in June 2026 and marks the completion of VARA's rigorous, multi-stage licensing application process. Securing a license under Dubai's VARA, widely recognized as one of the most sophisticated and transparent frameworks in the world for virtual assets, underscores the importance of licensing in one of the world's leading crypto hubs.

"Receiving our full license from VARA is a defining milestone for Flowdesk, and a reflection of the depth of work our teams have invested in governance, compliance, risk management, and institutional-grade market infrastructure," said Guilhem Chaumont, Co-founder and CEO of Flowdesk Group. "VARA has built one of the world's clearest and most ambitious frameworks for virtual assets, and this license allows us to bring that same rigor to how we serve institutional and qualified clients in the region. The UAE has become central to our own growth as one of the world's most important virtual asset markets. We're proud to now operate as a fully regulated broker-dealer in Dubai, and we look forward to our continued partnership with VARA as the market matures."

With an office in Dubai and over 200 employees globally, Flowdesk is backed by institutions including BlackRock, Cathay Innovation, and Coinbase Ventures, offering 24/7/365 coverage across more than 150 exchange venues globally. Now holding regulatory approvals in both Dubai and Europe, as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) by l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France under MiCA, Flowdesk is strengthening its foundations as a partner for institutions, exchanges, and token issuers.

Interviews with Guilhem Chaumont, Co-founder and CEO, are available upon request

About Flowdesk

Flowdesk is a full-service digital asset trading and technology firm specializing in liquidity solutions and OTC trading for institutional clients and digital asset issuers. Built on proprietary trading technology and deep market connectivity, Flowdesk combines traditional finance expertise with institutional-grade crypto infrastructure to deliver secure, transparent, and efficient access to digital asset markets worldwide.

www.flowdesk.co

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