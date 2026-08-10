SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) ("Black Rifle Coffee Company" or the "Company"), a Veteran-founded, mission-driven premium coffee company, today announced that the Company expects to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on August 21, 2026 (the "Effective Date").The Reverse Stock Split of the Class A common stock is expected to become effective at 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time on the Effective Date (the "Class A Effective Time"), and the Reverse Stock Split of the Class B common stock is expected to become effective at 5:02 p.m. Eastern Time on the Effective Date (the "Class B Effective Time"), upon the filing and effectiveness of certificates of amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Company's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange when the market opens on August 24, 2026 under the existing trading symbol, "BRCC." The new CUSIP number for the Class A common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 05601U204.The Reverse Stock Split of the Company's Class A common stock was approved by the Company's stockholders at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on May 28, 2026 (the "Annual Meeting"), with the final ratio determined thereafter by the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Holders of a majority of the shares of Class B common stock previously approved the Reverse Stock Split of the Company's Class B common stock, subject to approval of the reverse stock split amendments set forth in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting by the holders of Class A common stock. The Board approved the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split on August 7, 2026."We are confident in the strength of our brand, our strategy and our long-term opportunity. We believe long-term shareholder value will be driven by disciplined execution, operating efficiency, profitable growth and continued progress against our strategic priorities," said Matt Amigh, Chief Financial Officer of Black Rifle Coffee Company. "The reverse stock split is a proactive structural action intended to support continued compliance with NYSE listing standards and better position our share price to meet the investment criteria and minimum share-price thresholds used by certain institutional investors. This action does not change our strategy, operations or business priorities."Reverse Stock Split MechanicsAt the Class A Effective Time, every 10 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding immediately before the Class A Effective Time will automatically be reclassified into one share of Class A common stock. At the Class B Effective Time, every 10 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding immediately before the Class B Effective Time will automatically be reclassified into one share of Class B common stock.Except for adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares, the Reverse Stock Split will affect all holders of each class proportionately and will not change any stockholder's percentage ownership interest, voting rights or other rights associated with the Company's common stock.The par value of both the Class A common stock and Class B common stock will remain $0.0001 per share. The Reverse Stock Split will not reduce the number of shares of capital stock the Company is authorized to issue.Proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity-based awards, the number of shares available for issuance under the Company's equity compensation plans and the exercise prices, stock-price goals and other per-share terms applicable to those awards, in accordance with the applicable plans and award agreements.Treatment of Fractional SharesNo fractional shares or scrip will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), the Company's transfer agent, will aggregate the fractional shares of Class A common stock that otherwise would have been issued and sell those shares in the open market at the then-prevailing price as soon as practicable after the Class A Effective Time. Holders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share of Class A common stock will instead receive a cash payment from Continental representing their proportionate share of the proceeds from that sale.As soon as practicable after the Class B Effective Time, holders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share of Class B common stock will receive a cash payment from the Company equal to the closing price of the Company's Class A common stock on the NYSE on the Effective Date multiplied by the fractional share of Class B common stock the holder otherwise would have been entitled.The treatment of fractional shares may have tax consequences. Stockholders should consult their own tax advisors regarding their individual circumstances.Information for StockholdersRegistered stockholders who hold their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive their post-split shares. Stockholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions adjusted in accordance with that institution's procedures and should contact the institution with any questions.Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split is included in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2026.About Black Rifle Coffee CompanyBlack Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded premium coffee company and lifestyle brand serving beverages to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops its explosive coffee roast profiles with the same mission focus learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the American way of life.To learn more, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, subscribe to the BRCC newsletter, or follow along on social media.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the effective times of the Reverse Stock Split, the trading of the Company's Class A common stock on a split-adjusted basis, the Company's ability to continue to build long-term shareholder value, the expansion of the range of institutional investors able to consider the Company's shares under their investment guidelines as a result of the Reverse Stock Split and the Company's ability to continue to comply with all applicable listing standards of the NYSE, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "continue," "can," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ from actual results include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to comply with the NYSE listing standards and to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock, and other risks and uncertainties indicated in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 2, 2026 including those set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included therein, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and the Company's current beliefs and expectations concerning future developments and their effects on the Company and speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.ContactsFor inquiries regarding Black Rifle Coffee Company:Investors: IR@blackriflecoffee.comPress: press@blackriflecoffee.com

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