Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company"), one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture, announces that it has signed a commitment letter with a candidate for the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Based on the candidate's extensive international experience, the Company believes that his profile will provide valuable support to Natuzzi's ongoing restructuring process and long-term strategic development.

The Company will inform the market in a timely manner of any further material developments, in accordance with applicable regulations.

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About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of March 31, 2026, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 552 monobrand stores, in addition to Natuzzi galleries and curated placements within larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftsmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

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Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39.342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39.331.6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com