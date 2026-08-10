The helpline gap: 8 of America's 10 gambling addiction search hotspots are in states without regulated online casinos.

Ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month in September and the NFL season kickoff days later, CasinoReviews.net is releasing a five-year analysis of US Google search behavior showing that where regulated online wagering exists, Americans search for help before the crisis, and where it does not, they search after. The analysis compares the crisis term "gambling addiction" against the prevention term "gambling helpline" across roughly 200 US metros from August 2021 through February 2026.

Key findings:

8 of the 10 top metros for "gambling addiction" searches sit in states without regulated online casinos , led by Beaumont-Port Arthur and Abilene-Sweetwater in Texas, Cheyenne in Wyoming and Great Falls in Montana.

, led by Beaumont-Port Arthur and Abilene-Sweetwater in Texas, Cheyenne in Wyoming and Great Falls in Montana. "Gambling addiction" registers in 199 US metros. "Gambling helpline" registers in just 35 , and every leading helpline metro sits in a state with legal online wagering and mandatory 1-800-GAMBLER advertising disclosures.

, and every leading helpline metro sits in a state with legal online wagering and mandatory 1-800-GAMBLER advertising disclosures. National helpline search spikes begin in early 2023 , the window in which Ohio and Massachusetts launched legal online sports betting.

, the window in which Ohio and Massachusetts launched legal online sports betting. The study's five focus metros in unregulated states show no measurable helpline volume across five years, while ranking among the nation's highest for addiction-related distress queries.

What the data suggests

Regulated markets put the helpline number on every ad and app screen, and the search data indicates the repetition works. Cincinnati and Boston residents were not searching for gambling helplines in 2022 and started within months of their states' regulated launches. Wyoming provides the control case, since Cheyenne shows no helpline volume despite legal sports betting, suggesting the protection comes from the regulatory apparatus and its enforced disclosures rather than legalization itself.

Why this matters now

The NFL season opens the largest betting period on the American calendar. In the roughly two dozen states without regulated online wagering, residents are not gambling less, they are gambling on platforms that never show them a helpline number. The full dataset, methodology and metro-level rankings are available on request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810048849/en/

Contacts:

Nikoleta Kuncheva

media@casinoreviews.net