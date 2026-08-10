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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
198 Leser
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Nomad Compute Plc - Result of AGM

Nomad Compute Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026

London, UK

Nomad Compute PLC

("Nomad" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Nomad Compute PLC

Jonathan Bixby, Chairman

Via First Sentinel

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

www.alfredhenry.com

Fortified Securities

Corporate Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 (0)203 4117773

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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