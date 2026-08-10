Nomad Compute Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
10 August 2026
London, UK
Nomad Compute PLC
("Nomad" or "the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
For further information, please contact:
Nomad Compute PLC
Jonathan Bixby, Chairman
Via First Sentinel
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056
www.alfredhenry.com
Fortified Securities
Corporate Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA
+44 (0)203 4117773
About Nomad Compute PLC
Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.