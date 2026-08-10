Nomad Compute Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026

London, UK

Nomad Compute PLC

("Nomad" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE:NMD) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Nomad Compute PLC Jonathan Bixby, Chairman Via First Sentinel Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056 www.alfredhenry.com Fortified Securities Corporate Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 (0)203 4117773

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.