From ESS News An international team of scientists has conducted a literature review of recent advances and future prospects for key components of sodium-ion batteries (SIBs). SIBs store and release energy by shuttling sodium ions between the cathode and anode through an electrolyte during charging and discharging. They are considered an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) because sodium is abundant and more evenly distributed geographically. "The growing need for affordable and sustainable energy storage solutions across important end-use sectors, including automotive, industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...