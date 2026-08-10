XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Highlights Renewable Fuel Credit Market Strength, With Recent D4 RIN Values Representing More Than $3.50 Per Gallon

Recent increases in renewable fuel credit values underscore the market framework supporting domestic renewable fuel production.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (NASDAQ:SAFX), an emerging U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), today highlighted recent strength in federal Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") credit markets as New Rise Renewables Reno produces renewable diesel for commercial fuel markets.

D4 RIN values reached approximately $2.41 per RIN as of June 4, 2026, according to EIA.

Renewable diesel currently generates approximately 1.6 to 1.7 RINs per gallon , according to EIA.

At recent D4 RIN values, that equates to more than $3.50 per gallon in associated RIN value under prevailing market conditions.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA"), biomass-based diesel ("D4") Renewable Identification Number ("RIN") values reached approximately $2.41 per RIN as of June 4, 2026, nearly doubling from the beginning of the year and approaching historic highs. EIA attributed the increase primarily to higher federal renewable fuel blending requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA").

The EIA further reported that renewable diesel currently generates approximately 1.6 to 1.7 RINs per gallon, resulting in more than $3.50 per gallon of associated RIN value under prevailing market conditions.

Earlier this year, XCF highlighted EPA's final 2026 and 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes, which established renewable fuel requirements at levels EPA described as the highest in program history. XCF previously noted that higher renewable fuel volume obligations generally increase demand for compliance credits under the RFS program, creating a supportive policy backdrop for qualifying renewable fuel producers.

New Rise Reno is supporting commercial fuel deliveries under the Company's previously announced commercial framework. XCF believes current renewable fuel credit market conditions underscore the broader economic mechanisms designed to support domestic renewable fuel production and commercialization.

"Earlier this year, we discussed the importance of the Renewable Fuel Standard and the role renewable fuel credits can play in supporting domestic renewable fuel production," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global. "New Rise Reno is producing renewable diesel and participating in commercial fuel markets. While RIN values are market-based and can fluctuate significantly, we believe recent strength in renewable fuel credit markets highlights the value of the policy framework supporting renewable fuel production in the United States."

XCF believes favorable renewable fuel market fundamentals, combined with increasing renewable fuel volume requirements, continue to support long-term demand for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. EPA's final 2026 renewable fuel standard increased total renewable fuel volume requirements by approximately 15.6% versus 2025 levels, reinforcing the importance of domestic renewable fuel production capacity.

XCF remains focused on safe operations and commercial execution as renewable fuel credit markets continue to reinforce the value of domestic production capacity.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") focused on decarbonizing transportation while supporting domestic fuel supply and energy security. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida, and to build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale renewable fuels production. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker SAFX.

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding XCF Global's commercial operations and growth strategy; the production and continued production of renewable diesel at New Rise Renewables Reno; commercial fuel deliveries under the Company's previously announced commercial framework; current and future D4 RIN values, renewable fuel credit market conditions and the RIN value associated with renewable diesel production; the anticipated effects of EPA's final 2026 and 2027 renewable fuel volume requirements on demand for renewable fuels and compliance credits; long-term demand for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel; potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida; and XCF Global's ability to execute its commercial strategy and realize the benefits of prevailing renewable fuel credit market conditions.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and are sometimes identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "designed," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "objective," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially include, among others: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; volatility in RIN values and other renewable fuel credit markets, which are market-based, may fluctuate significantly and are not indicative of future values; changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard program, renewable volume obligations, small refinery exemptions or other federal or state renewable fuel policies or their implementation and enforcement by EPA; reliance on third-party data, including EIA data, that XCF Global has not independently verified; XCF Global's ability to integrate operations and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; risks related to project development, permitting, financing, construction, commissioning and commercialization; risks related to the operation and ramp-up of New Rise Renewables Reno, including feedstock availability and pricing and the Company's ability to sustain commercial production and deliveries; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks related to extensive regulation and compliance obligations; the availability of tax credits and other government support; risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report and other filings XCF Global has made or will make in the future.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. XCF Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-highlights-renewable-fuel-credit-market-strength-with-recent-d4-rin-values-rep-1205378