Data Centre Cooling Market worth $37.62 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Centre Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 13.23 billion in 2026 to USD 37.62 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.1% over the same period.

Browse 303 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 346 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Data Center Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2033

2021-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 13.23 billion

USD 13.23 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 37.62 billion

USD 37.62 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 16.1%

Data Center Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The industry is driven by the increasing growth of data creation and cloud computing. With more businesses being set up on cloud services and newer technologies such as AI and big data, the processing load and heat generation of data centers increase, and they need proper cooling to operate at their best.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of 44.1% in the global data center cooling market by value and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2026 to 2033.

By component, the liquid cooling systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment is projected to reach the largest market size by 2033, registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the government & defense segment is projected to register a CAGR of 18.5% by 2033.

By solution, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market.

By technology, the liquid cooling segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

Vertiv Group Corp., Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric were identified as some of the star players in the data center cooling market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

CoolCentric, Midas Immersion Cooling, and Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The data center cooling industry is driven by the rapid growth of data creation and cloud computing. As more businesses move to cloud services and adopt newer technologies like AI and Big Data, the processing load and heat generation of data centers increase, necessitating effective cooling solutions to operate optimally.

Services, by solution, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center cooling market during the forecast period.

The services segment, by solution, is projected to be the fastest growing in the data center cooling market over the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising demand for installation, maintenance, monitoring, optimization, and lifecycle management services as data center cooling infrastructure becomes more advanced and complex. Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and liquid cooling technologies is increasing the need for specialized expertise to ensure efficient deployment, reliable operation, and optimal thermal performance. As data center operators prioritize energy efficiency, sustainability, and maximum system uptime, demand for professional and managed services is expected to grow, supporting the long-term performance and reliability of cooling infrastructure.

Hyperscale data centers, by data center type, are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data centers segment, by data center type, is projected to hold the largest share of the data center cooling market over the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, prompting major cloud providers to expand hyperscale facilities worldwide. These facilities require advanced, energy-efficient cooling solutions to manage high rack densities, ensure reliable operations, and reduce power consumption, supporting continued demand for next-generation cooling technologies

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Europe is the second-largest data center cooling market.

The world's second-largest data center cooling market is in Europe, where expanding data centers, energy efficiency, and rigorous environmental concerns are its hallmarks. These factors shape the appeal of efficient cooling technology, including strong industry investment, investments in modern cooling equipment, and favorable temperature conditions in some parts of the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the data center cooling companies include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Johnson Controls, Inc. (US), Carrier (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (Canada), Super Micro Computer Inc. (US), Modine (US), Trane (Ireland), Lenovo (China), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Munters (Sweden), Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (US), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Taisol Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Flex Ltd (US), Koari Heat Treatment Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Legrand (France), Submer (Spain), Inspur Co., Ltd. (China), Asperitas (Netherlands), Zutacore Inc. (US), nVent (UK), LUVE (Italy), and Coolcentric (US), among others.

Investment Funding

The data center cooling market is seeing rising investment activity, driven by accelerating AI infrastructure deployment, hyperscale data center expansion, and growing demand for advanced liquid cooling technologies. Investment activity is increasingly concentrated among companies developing next-generation thermal management solutions across immersion, direct-to-chip, dual-phase, two-phase, and microfluidic cooling technologies. Between 2024 and 2026, disclosed funding remained concentrated in Series A to Series C rounds, with individual investments ranging from approximately USD 25 million to USD 65 million. During the same period, strategic acquisitions valued between approximately USD 270 million and USD 9.5 billion underscored increasing consolidation as established infrastructure providers expanded their liquid cooling capabilities and AI-ready infrastructure portfolios. Together, these investment trends reflect growing investor confidence in advanced thermal management technologies as increasing rack power densities and AI workloads continue to reshape next-generation data center infrastructure.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The data center cooling market is rapidly consolidating as established infrastructure providers strengthen their capabilities in liquid cooling and AI-ready thermal management. Between 2024 and 2026, publicly disclosed acquisition values ranged from about USD 270 million to USD 9.5 billion, reflecting strong strategic interest in advanced cooling technologies. The largest transactions during this period included Schneider Electric's acquisition of a controlling stake in Motivair, Eaton's acquisition of Boyd Corporation's thermal business, and Ecolab's acquisition of CoolIT Systems. Alongside acquisitions, vendors are expanding their AI cooling portfolios through strategic investments and technology partnerships, reinforcing the market's shift toward integrated liquid cooling solutions and high-density AI infrastructure.

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