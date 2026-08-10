MIMETAS' unique organ-on-a-chip and human tissue models complement Bruker's multiomics, NMR, spatial biology and preclinical imaging solutions

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced a majority investment in MIMETAS B.V., a developer of organ-on-a-chip platforms and advanced human tissue and disease models for drug discovery and development. The investment expands Bruker's post-genomic solutions for disease biology research, as well as for drug discovery and development into Microphysiological Systems (MPS), also referred to as New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and based on human physiology-relevant model systems.

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MIMETAS provides scalable organ-on-a-chip solutions for culturing and analyzing human-relevant tissues in a high-throughput plate format. The OrganoPlate platform enables advanced disease modeling, drug testing, and safety assessment. Shown clockwise from the bottom right: immune cell migration from a blood vessel, a vascularized liver model, a gut tubule, a colon organoid-derived tubule, and a vascularized lung model

MIMETAS develops scalable organ-on-a-chip platforms and human tissue models that allow researchers to study disease mechanisms and compound responses in perfused, biologically relevant systems. Its OrganoPlate platform combines a standard microtiter-plate format with membrane-free microfluidic tissue cultures, supporting imaging, automated handling and higher-throughput research and development workflows. Bruker plans to combine these capabilities with its technologies in proteomics, metabolomics, NMR, preclinical imaging and spatial biology.

"Human physiology-relevant tissue and disease models are becoming increasingly important for understanding disease biology and evaluating therapeutic candidates," said Frank H. Laukien, President and CEO of Bruker Corporation. "The unique MIMETAS organ-on-a-chip platforms complement Bruker's capabilities in multiomics, spatial biology and preclinical imaging. We believe that humanized Microphysiological Systems, or NAMs, have a bright future, and will be increasingly adopted in drug discovery, development and preclinical testing."

The MIMETAS portfolio includes the OrganoPlate platform for organ-on-a-chip research, OrganoReady tissue and organoid products, supporting instruments and contract research services. The companies plan to develop integrated product and service workflows that connect these human model systems with Bruker technologies and services for molecular and cellular characterization.

A Senior Scientific Director at a global pharmaceutical company commented: "The OrganoReady Colon Organoid Model combined with the OrganoTEER system has become fully integrated into our toxicity-testing workflow. The platform fits seamlessly into our routine screening and supports consistent, reproducible data generation."

"Joining Bruker creates opportunities to scale our platforms and make advanced human tissue models available to more researchers worldwide," said Paul Vulto and Jos Joore, co-founders and co-CEOs of MIMETAS. "By combining our OrganoPlate and OrganoReady solutions with Bruker's molecular and cellular characterization technologies, we aim to offer more integrated workflows for disease research, compound evaluation and drug development."

Bruker and MIMETAS serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers with complementary technologies. The combination is expected to connect advanced human tissue models with molecular, cellular and spatial characterization, supporting evidence generation for disease research, drug-development decisions and AI foundation models.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. MIMETAS will continue to operate under its established brand and management.

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

About MIMETAS:

MIMETAS is a global leader in human organ-on-a-chip solutions for drug discovery and development. Through its proprietary OrganoPlate platform, the company provides predictive human tissue and disease models that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies improve decision making across the R&D pipeline, from target validation and disease understanding to efficacy and safety assessment. By combining human-relevant biology, scalable laboratory workflows and deep application expertise, MIMETAS enables customers to generate actionable data that improves clinical translation, accelerates development timelines and supports the transition away from animal testing. The company's solutions are used by many of the world's leading life science organizations to address critical challenges in drug discovery, toxicology, and selection. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, MIMETAS is committed to advancing human-centric research through innovative products, contract research services and New Approach Methodologies that deliver better science and better outcomes for patients.

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