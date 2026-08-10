Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Claims London's Summer Park Season with 'Park IPA'

Punk IPA becomes "Park IPA" throughout August as BrewDog celebrates one of London's most iconic summer traditions - great beer, great friends and sunny afternoons in the park.





ELTON, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish craft brewer BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. , today launched "Park IPA," a new campaign designed to make Punk IPA synonymous with one of London's most distinctive summer rituals: enjoying a cold beer in the park.

From Hampstead Heath to Victoria Park, London's green spaces become outdoor pubs every summer. BrewDog is celebrating summer social occasions with a limited Park IPA campaign. The campaign is built on research showing 70% of 18-44-year-old Londoners take beer, wine or spirits to parks during the summer1, making park drinking one of the city's biggest seasonal social occasions. BrewDog is using the insight to reposition its flagship Punk IPA as "Park IPA" throughout August.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Operating Officer at BrewDog, said: "Summer in London is all about parks, pints and good company, and we want Punk IPA at the heart of it. For millions of Londoners, the park is where summer happens. Park IPA is our way of celebrating that culture and summer."

The campaign launches August 10 with a city-wide advertising takeover, alongside a partnership with Deliveroo that will see 20,000 chilled cans of Punk IPA sampled across London. Samples will be distributed only to adults aged 18+ in accordance with applicable age-verification requirements. Each sample will include a voucher redeemable for a complimentary pint at participating BrewDog bars.

Park IPA will also be supported through retail activations in Co-op, Tesco and Sainsbury's stores, as well as digital advertising and e-commerce promotions designed to drive trial throughout the summer period.

While the campaign is rooted in London's parks, BrewDog sees the idea extending more broadly across the summer drinking season, from BBQs and garden gatherings to festivals and spontaneous outdoor occasions.

About BrewDog

BrewDog, the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

________________

1 Source: vypr, 172 respondents When the sun is shining in London, have you ever gone to a park with an alcoholic drink?

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd69e398-512b-45d7-94f6-431267584715