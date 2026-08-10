Powerfleet Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2027

Services revenue increased 9.1% to $94.3 million, representing 85% of total revenue of $110.8 million.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 79% to $8.4 million.

More than $27 million ARR for near term activation with the South African National Treasury contract.

New President & Chief Financial Officer and Chief AI Officer, enhancing leadership team capability and experience for next phase of the business.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. ("Powerfleet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our results demonstrate continued momentum across growth, profitability, and cash generation. High-value services revenue increased 9.1%, representing 85% of total revenue. Gross margin increased to 55.2%, operating cash flow nearly doubled to $8.4 million, and free cash flow improved by $6.6 million year-over-year," said Powerfleet CEO Steve Towe.

"Near-term demand under our South African National Treasury contract has accelerated significantly faster than anticipated, with vehicles ready for near-term installation now approximately seven times our original expectation. To support this rollout, we are reallocating resources and forgoing portions of projected non-strategic South African revenue. Our revised 2027 guidance reflects the timing mismatch between the non-strategic revenue we're forgoing and the larger, higher-quality revenue we're expecting from the contract. We expect the revenue CAGR from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028 to remain consistent with our prior expectations, with stronger growth in fiscal 2028 fueled by the ramp of the South Africa project. We anticipate annualized Q4'27 revenue of approximately $495 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 27%," Towe concluded.

Business Highlights

In excess of $27 million of ARR is expected for near term activation under the South African National Treasury contract, against original expectations of $20-30 million in ARR ramping over 18 to 24 months. Vehicles mandated for immediate deployment increased to over 70,000 - a 7x increase over the original expectation of approximately 10,000 at this stage of the program - and are expected to reach 80,000 to 90,000 over the next two quarters, against a total addressable fleet of 150,000 vehicles.

Selected as vendor of choice by a European-headquartered global construction leader to expand its existing on-road deployment into premium AI video solutions, both on-the-road and in-the-yard, across 26 countries.

Signed three $1 million+ revenue multi-product contracts with manufacturing, logistics, and automotive leaders, reinforcing the quality of Unity's platform and portfolio.

Increased AI video bookings 20% sequentially, driven by strong customer demand for Unity's differentiated safety intelligence SaaS solutions.

Strong cross-sell expansion quarter-over-quarter; 12 Fortune 500 customers expanded their on-site footprint and 10 broadened their AI video adoption in the quarter.

Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Compared to First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Revenue increased 6.4% to $110.8 million.

Services revenue increased 9.1% to $94.3 million.

Gross margin increased to 55.2% from 54.2%.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders improved 17.5% to $8.4 million; loss per share improved to $(0.06) from $(0.08).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9% to $21.5 million.

Operating cash flow increased to $8.4 million from $4.7 million in the prior-year quarter, while continuing to invest in growth through capitalized software development costs of $4.1 million and capital expenditures of $4.9 million.

Free cash flow improved $6.6 million year-over-year, to a net use of cash of $0.5 million from a net use of cash of $7.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Leadership Additions

President and Chief Financial Officer. Paul Lalljie joins Powerfleet this week as President & Chief Financial Officer following a role as a strategic finance advisor to the Company in recent months. Mr. Lalljie brings 25 years of finance and technology leadership, including as both CFO and CEO of 2U and as CFO of Neustar. David Wilson will remain with the Company in a consulting capacity for several months to support a smooth transition. The Company thanks Mr. Wilson for his significant contribution and partnership through a period of extensive transformation. As President and CFO, Mr. Lalljie will combine financial leadership with a broader mandate around operating execution, capital allocation and the Company's next phase of profitable growth.

Chief AI Officer. Vishal Vallabha joins Powerfleet this week as Chief AI Officer following a role as a strategic AI advisor to the Company in recent months. Mr. Vallabha brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior technology and AI executive, including CTO and Chief Data/AI Officer roles at Freeman Company and Lumen Technologies, and most recently as Founding Partner and CTO at NexGen.ai, where he led AI-enabled transformation engagements for clients including Microsoft and Bain Capital.

Discussion of First Quarter Results

Revenue for the quarter totaled $110.8 million, a 6.4% increase from $104.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by 9.1% growth in services revenue, which represented approximately 85% of total revenue.

South African revenue was approximately $1.6 million lower in the quarter, reflecting the early impact of the reprioritization in the South African business. In addition, $3.2 million of product revenue was delayed by a production constraint late in the quarter, affecting a single product line related to a compatibility issue with a new component. The Company identified the problem and the solution, and production is being restored. Importantly, underlying customer demand and orders remain intact, and the issue does not impact deployment of the South African National Treasury contract.

This is a discrete production and revenue-recognition timing issue, not a reflection of customer demand or a broader production constraint. Given the timing of the recovery, the Company anticipates that some associated Q2 revenue may shift into Q3, with the balance expected to be recaptured within the fiscal year.

Gross profit was $61.2 million, and gross margin expanded to 55.2% from 54.2% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the continued shift in mix toward higher-margin services revenue.

Income from operations increased to $0.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.0 million in the prior-year quarter. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders improved to $8.4 million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, from a net loss of $10.2 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.5 million in the first quarter, a 7% increase from $20.1 million in the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the tables below.

Balance Sheet and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's total available liquidity was $62.7 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $32.8 million, and available borrowing capacity of $29.9 million under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities. Total outstanding debt was $278.4 million, and net debt (net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash) was $241.7 million. Adjusted net debt-to-trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio remained stable at 2.5x compared with fiscal 2026 year-end.

Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its full year fiscal 2027 guidance, reflecting the South African reprioritization:

Revenue is expected to range from $468 million to $473 million, representing approximately 6% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Net loss is expected to range from $6 million to $8 million, with weighted-average fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 134 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $111 million to $114 million, representing approximately 16% year-over-year growth and a margin of approximately 24% at the midpoint.

Free cash flow is expected to range from $20 million to $23 million, consistent with the revised adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Powerfleet provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Powerfleet does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of each of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the timing or amount of certain items that are included in the applicable GAAP financial measure but excluded from adjusted EBITDA and/or free cash flow. These items may include, among others, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, fair-value adjustments, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on Powerfleet's future GAAP financial results, and therefore, Powerfleet is unable to provide a reconciliation at this time.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND BUSINESS UPDATE

Powerfleet management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provide a business update.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 417796

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here. Additionally, both the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available via the investor section of Powerfleet's website at ir.powerfleet.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA gross margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted net debt. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to total revenues, net income, net income margin, gross margin, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in Annex A titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons why management uses these measures.

Powerfleet also presents an illustrative annualized revenue run-rate metric based on the ARR currently under contract and assuming full deployment of the South African National Treasury contract. This illustrative metric is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, is not intended to represent fiscal 2027 revenue guidance or a forecast of future revenue and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP revenue.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With extensive experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The Company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as including our revised financial outlook and guidance for fiscal 2027 and the anticipated financial impacts of recent business combinations and acquisitions. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) the possibility that we may not fully realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and ongoing business transformation initiatives; (ii) significant losses, accumulated deficits and an inability to achieve or sustain profitability; (iii) future global economic, political and business conditions, including inflation, interest rate increases, foreign exchange instability, geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, export controls and the potential imposition of tariffs; (iv) the commercial, financial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business associated with operating across multiple geographies, including exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations and economic instability in certain emerging markets; (v) disruptions in our global supply chain, performance issues or failures by subcontractors, and reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical components and services; (vi) the loss of any of our key customers, reductions in customer demand or purchasing levels, and reliance on third-party channel partner relationships, including telecommunication companies and regional distributors; (vii) changes in technology, products and customer expectations, which may be more rapid, costly or difficult to address, or less effective, than anticipated; (viii) risks associated with the deployment and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, including operational, legal, regulatory and reputational risks arising from their development, use or outputs; (ix) potential breaches, disruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including risks that could impair operations, customer access to services, or vendor and customer relationships; (x) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or defend against third-party intellectual property claims; (xi) our ability to obtain additional capital to fund our operations; and (xii) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

[email protected]







POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Revenues:





Products $17,657

$16,480 Services 86,464

94,313 Total revenues 104,121

110,793 Cost of revenues:





Cost of products 13,228

12,970 Cost of services 34,412

36,662 Total cost of revenues 47,640

49,632 Gross profit 56,481

61,161 Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,663

56,531 Research and development expenses 4,857

4,360 Total operating expenses 58,520

60,891 (Loss) profit from operations (2,039)

270 Interest income 196

234 Interest expense (6,786)

(6,983) Other expense (1,243)

(405) Net loss before income taxes (9,872)

(6,884) Income tax expense (362)

(1,373) Net loss (10,234)

(8,257) Non-controlling interest -

(183) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(10,234)

$(8,440) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $(0.08)

$(0.06) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 133,313

134,169

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2026

June 30, 2026 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$36,496

$32,824 Restricted cash

4,322

3,895 Accounts receivables, net

93,820

91,399 Inventory, net

22,448

21,645 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,094

23,743 Total current assets

179,180

173,506 Fixed assets, net

62,398

63,800 Goodwill

411,995

421,062 Intangible assets, net

255,518

253,933 Right-of-use asset

15,893

16,189 Severance payable fund

4,445

4,863 Deferred tax asset

4,537

5,066 Other assets

21,599

24,143 Total assets

$955,565

$962,562









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$50,355

$49,092 Accounts payable

46,353

44,455 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,699

39,970 Deferred revenue - current

20,159

20,857 Lease liability - current

3,386

3,646 Total current liabilities

157,952

158,020 Long-term debt - less current maturities

229,669

229,300 Deferred revenue - less current portion

4,005

3,503 Lease liability - less current portion

13,505

13,576 Accrued severance payable

5,666

6,100 Deferred tax liability

60,063

60,840 Other long-term liabilities

3,090

2,331 Total liabilities

473,950

473,670









REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS







Redeemable non-controlling interests

6,009

6,192









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock

1,343

1,343 Additional paid-in capital

682,344

685,451 Accumulated deficit

(226,335)

(234,775) Accumulated other comprehensive income

29,660

42,087 Treasury stock

(11,518)

(11,518)









Total stockholders' equity

475,494

482,588 Non-controlling interest

112

112 Total equity

475,606

482,700









Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity

$955,565

$962,562

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2026 Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$(10,234)

$(8,440) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:







Non-controlling interest

-

183 Inventory reserve

193

558 Stock-based compensation expense

1,853

3,107 Depreciation and amortization

16,031

16,207 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

974

1,205 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment

104

(919) Bad debts expense

1,856

2,958 Deferred income taxes

(3,157)

(1,538) Lease termination and modification losses

59

- Other non-cash items

(513)

(1,168) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(2,391)

893 Inventories

(4,733)

725 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,284)

(2,144) Deferred costs

(2,730)

(2,960) Deferred revenue

(420)

71 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,637

722 Lease liabilities

(881)

(1,033) Accrued severance payable

357

16









Net cash provided by operating activities

4,721

8,443









Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

16

1 Capitalized software development costs

(3,724)

(4,100) Capital expenditures

(8,114)

(4,873)









Net cash used in investing activities

(11,822)

(8,972)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term debt

(1,341)

(1,679) Short-term bank debt, net

(5,428)

(2,457)









Net cash used in financing activities

(6,769)

(4,136)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

725

566 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(13,145)

(4,099) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

48,788

40,818









Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$35,643

$36,719









Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of the period







Cash and cash equivalents

44,392

36,496 Restricted cash

4,396

4,322 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of the period

$48,788

$40,818









Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of the period







Cash and cash equivalents

31,196

32,824 Restricted cash

4,447

3,895 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of the period

$35,643

$36,719









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for:







Taxes

$873

$1,721 Interest

$5,994

$6,444

Annex A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income/loss per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income/loss per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business.

Organic revenue growth represents the year-over-year percentage change in revenue, excluding the impact of acquisitions. We believe organic revenue growth provides insight into the underlying performance of the Company's existing operations by removing the effects of changes in the scope of consolidation. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-controlling interest, preferred stock dividend, interest expense (net), other income (net), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses, restructuring-related expenses, derivative mark-to-market adjustment, acquisition-related expenses and integration-related expenses. Following a detailed review of relevant SEC guidance on disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, we refined our definition of adjusted EBITDA by removing recognition of pre-October 1, 2024 contract assets (Fleet Complete). Comparative information has been adjusted to conform with the updated presentation. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income/loss is equal to net loss excluding incremental intangible assets amortization expense as a result of business combinations, stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost), foreign currency losses, restructuring-related expenses, derivative mark-to-market adjustment, acquisition-related expenses, integration-related expenses and inventory rationalization and other, net of tax. We define adjusted net income/loss per share as adjusted net income/loss divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period. We believe adjusted net income/loss provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. We define adjusted EBITDA gross profit as gross profit excluding inventory rationalization and other and depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin as adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues. Our adjusted EBITDA gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business's current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. We define non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted for restructuring-related expenses, acquisition-related expenses, integration-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation, and expressed as a percentage of total revenues. We define adjusted operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted for acquisition-related expenses, integration-related expenses, stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost) and restructuring-related expenses. We present non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios and adjusted operating expenses to provide a clearer view of our operating cost structure by excluding items that are not directly tied to ongoing business operations. Free cash flow is equal to net cash provided by operating activities, excluding proceeds from the sale of fixed assets, capitalized software development costs and capital expenditures. We present free cash flow because we believe it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's cash flows by providing detail of the amount of cash the Company generates or utilizes after accounting for all capital expenditures as well as costs that do not relate to our core business operations. We define adjusted net debt as total debt less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, resulting in net debt less unsettled transaction costs. Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as adjusted net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period. We present adjusted net debt and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to help investors and others better understand our true leverage position and financial flexibility. Unsettled transaction costs - often related to acquisitions, integrations, or financing activities - can temporarily inflate net debt figures and obscure comparability across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income/loss per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income/loss per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 (1)

2026 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(10,234)

$(8,440) Non-controlling interest -

183 Interest expense, net 6,590

6,749 Other expense, net 23

26 Income tax expense 362

1,373 Depreciation and amortization 16,031

16,207 Stock-based compensation 1,853

3,107 Foreign currency losses 1,161

1,336 Restructuring-related expenses 2,442

1,038 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment 104

(919) Acquisition-related expenses 1,130

228 Integration-related expenses 675

640 Adjusted EBITDA $20,137

$21,528 Net loss margin (9.8) %

(7.6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 %

19.4 %







Other cash items:





Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024 contract assets (Fleet Complete) $1,503

$851







(1) Following the closing of our acquisition of Fleet Complete, we included an EBITDA adjustment related to the recognition of pre-October 1, 2024, contract assets. This adjustment represented recoveries, through customer billings, of the contract asset recognized at acquisition for hardware delivered by Fleet Complete prior to October 1, 2024. This adjustment was intended to give investors a clearer view of underlying operating performance and cash generation. The goal was to better align adjusted EBITDA with operating cash flows. Following a detailed review of relevant SEC guidance on disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, we have stopped including this adjustment in our presentation of adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million and $21.5 million, respectively. During the same periods, we also invoiced recoveries of $1.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively, which are included in cash flows from operating activities in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

The following table (in thousands, except per share data, and unaudited) reconciles net loss to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(10,234)

$(8,440) Incremental intangible assets amortization expense as a result of business combinations 5,830

6,131 Foreign currency losses 1,161

1,336 Restructuring-related expenses 2,442

1,038 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment 104

(919) Acquisition-related expenses 1,130

228 Integration-related expenses 675

640 Inventory rationalization and other 415

- Income tax effect of adjustments (562)

(1,704) Adjusted net income (loss) $961

$(1,690)







Weighted average shares outstanding 133,313

134,169







Net loss per share - basic $(0.08)

$(0.06) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic $0.01

$(0.01)

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles gross profit margins to adjusted EBITDA gross profit margins for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Products:





Product revenues $17,657

$16,480 Cost of products 13,228

12,970 Products gross profit $4,429

$3,510







Adjusted EBITDA products gross profit $4,429

$3,510







Products gross profit margin 25.1 %

21.3 % Adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin 25.1 %

21.3 %







Services:





Services revenues $86,464

$94,313 Cost of services 34,412

36,662 Services gross profit $52,052

$57,651







Depreciation and amortization $13,241

$13,925







Adjusted EBITDA services gross profit $65,293

$71,576







Services gross profit margin 60.2 %

61.1 % Adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin 75.5 %

75.9 %







Total:





Total revenues $104,121

$110,793 Total cost of revenues 47,640

49,632 Total gross profit $56,481

$61,161







Depreciation and amortization $13,241

$13,925







Adjusted EBITDA gross profit $69,722

$75,086







Gross profit margin 54.2 %

55.2 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin 67.0 %

67.8 %

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses to non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Total revenues $104,121

$110,793







Selling, general and administrative expenses





Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,663

56,531 Restructuring-related expenses (2,442)

(1,038) Acquisition-related expenses (1,130)

(228) Integration-related expenses (675)

(640) Depreciation and amortization (2,790)

(2,282) Stock-based compensation (1,853)

(3,107) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 44,773

49,236







Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 17,958

22,043 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 26,815

27,193 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $44,773

$49,236







Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue 17.2 %

19.9 % Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue 25.8 %

24.5 %







Research and development expenses





Research and development incurred $8,559

$9,283 Research and development capitalized (3,702)

(4,923) Research and development expenses $4,857

$4,360







Research and development incurred as a percentage of total revenues 8.2 %

8.4 % Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues 4.7 %

3.9 %

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles total operating expenses to adjusted operating expenses for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Total operating expenses $58,520

$60,891 Adjusted for:





Acquisition-related expenses 1,130

228 Integration-related expenses 675

640 Restructuring-related expenses 2,442

1,038

4,247

1,906







Adjusted operating expenses $54,273

$58,985

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Net cash provided by operating activities $4,721

$8,443 Plus: Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 16

1 Less: Capitalized software development costs (3,724)

(4,100) Less: Capital expenditures (8,114)

(4,873) Free cash flow $(7,101)

$(529)

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles total debt to adjusted net debt for the periods shown:



March 31, 2026

June 30, 2026 Total debt $280,024

$278,392 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (40,818)

(36,719) Net debt 239,206

241,673 Unsettled transaction costs -

- Adjusted net debt $239,206

$241,673







12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA $97,032

$98,423 Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.5

2.5

SOURCE Powerfleet