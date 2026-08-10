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WKN: A0BKYT | ISIN: US1572101053 | Ticker-Symbol: PVJA
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 18:06
29,000 Euro
-13,69 % -4,600
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CEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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28,60029,20019:20
28,60029,20019:20
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Ceva, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company posts highest licensing and related revenues in three years on strong AI and connectivity demand

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Highlights: *

  • Total revenues of $29.0 million, up 13%.
  • Licensing and related revenues of $18.2 million, up 21% and the highest in three years.
  • Ten IP licensing agreements, including two with first-time customers and two directly with OEMs.
  • Royalty revenues of $10.8 million, up 1% year over year and 17% sequentially, supported by strong wireless connectivity shipments, continued ramp of automotive AI programs and improving smartphone royalties.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.1 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 11%, compared with $0.8 million and 3%.

*Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter 2025.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 13% year over year, fueled by licensing and related revenue growing 21% to its highest level in three years. These results reflect the growing strategic importance of proven silicon and software IP as customers accelerate increasingly complex AI and connectivity technologies that enable Physical AI.

Our agreement signed in the quarter with a leading global AI and computing platform company represents an important expansion of our AI customer base. By combining hardware IP, software and system-level expertise, Ceva can deepen its role in customer designs, increase its content opportunity and support larger, longer-term relationships."

Business and Market Highlights

Licensing momentum during the quarter was led by the selection of Ceva's NeuPro-M NPU IP for next-generation custom AI silicon by a leading global AI and computing platform company. The engagement expands Ceva's AI licensing business into a new category of platform customer that controls both the hardware and operating-system environment.

Ceva also saw increased adoption of its diverse portfolio of broader connectivity solutions. A high-volume U.S. semiconductor company added to its portfolio a third-party chip based on Ceva's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy IP that was originally developed with another Ceva customer. Separately, an existing U.S. customer expanded its license from an individual baseband component IP to Ceva's complete baseband processing subsystem.

Overall, Ceva signed ten licensing agreements during the quarter, including two with first-time customers and two directly with OEMs. Additional connectivity agreements were signed with customers across the U.S., Europe, China and the broader Asia-Pacific. Ceva also launched RealSpace Elevate, extending its Microsoft-certified spatial audio technology into the PC gaming market.

Other Second Quarter financial data: *

  • GAAP gross margin was 87%, as compared to GAAP gross margin of 86%
  • GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $4.5 million
  • GAAP net loss was $2.9 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.7 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.15
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 88%, as compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 87%
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $3.1 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.8 million
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.3 million and $0.08, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.8 million and $0.07, respectively

*Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter 2025.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added, "Licensing and related revenues reached $18.2 million in the quarter, while trailing-twelve-month licensing and related revenues increased 13% to $69.6 million, demonstrating sustained momentum in the business. Combined with improving royalty trends and disciplined expense management, this drove non-GAAP operating margin to 11%, up from 3% a year ago, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our business model."

Ceva Conference Call

On August 10, 2026, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

  • U.S. Participants: Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code: Ceva)
  • International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: Ceva)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://app.webinar.net/P3eXEg0zQLb. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-669-9658 or +1 412-317-0088 (access code: 9794488) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 17, 2026. The replay will also be available at Ceva's web site at www.ceva-ip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements about Ceva's positioning for future growth and to serve as a foundational technology provider for intelligent, connected devices, licensing agreement wins, future industry demand, our market position for the future and future growth in the demand of our products, our forecast of financial measures for the following quarter and 2026, our long term targets and underlying assumptions, our future investments, expectations about future market, the success of our strategies and agreements, visibility into future revenue streams, and Ceva's focus on expense management and profitability improvement. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the lengthy sales cycle for IP and related solutions; Ceva's ability to diversify royalty streams and license revenues; geopolitical risks and instability, including the impact of tariffs and other trade measures and potential disruptions related to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business and industry, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer - the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 21 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra-low-power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information, contact:

Yaniv Arieli

Ceva, Inc.

CFO

+972.9.961.3770

[email protected]

Richard Kingston

Ceva, Inc.

VP Market Intelligence, Investor & Public Relations

+1.650.220.1948

[email protected]

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS - U.S. GAAP
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues:





Licensing and related revenues

$ 18,221

$ 15,022

$ 36,041

$ 30,064

Royalties

10,812

10,656

20,016

19,859






Total revenues

29,033

25,678

56,057

49,923






Cost of revenues

3,646

3,549

7,375

7,036






Gross profit

25,387

22,129

48,682

42,887






Operating expenses:





Research and development, net

19,332

18,758

39,169

36,367

Sales and marketing

3,279

3,322

7,045

6,771

General and administrative

4,743

4,381

9,403

8,314

Amortization of intangible assets

109

150

226

299

Total operating expenses

27,463

26,611

55,843

51,751






Operating loss

(2,076)

(4,482)

(7,161)

(8,864)

Financial income, net

978

2,121

2,855

4,221

Remeasurement of marketable equity securities

24

(208)

88

(262)






Loss before taxes on income

(1,074)

(2,569)

(4,218)

(4,905)

Income tax expense

1,836

1,135

3,151

2,126

Net loss

$ (2,910)

$ (3,704)

$ (7,369)

$ (7,031)






Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.10)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.30)






Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):





Basic and diluted

27,996

23,898

27,838

23,832

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data


Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP net loss

$ (2,910)

$ (3,704)

$ (7,369)

$ (7,031)

Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

178

166

360

325

Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses

2,658

2,673

5,521

5,139

Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses

713

598

1,430

1,164

Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses

1,622

1,465

3,232

2,597

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses

(42)

209

134

417

Costs associated with asset acquisition

60

144

121

288

Loss (income) associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities

(24)

208

(88)

262

Non-GAAP net income

$ 2,255

$ 1,759

$ 3,341

$ 3,161

GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net loss per share (in thousands)

27,996

23,898

27,838

23,832

Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands)

1,808

1,763

1,809

1,690

Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands)

29,804

25,661

29,647

25,522











GAAP diluted loss per share

$ (0.10)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.30)

Equity-based compensation expense

$ 0.18

$ 0.19

$ 0.37

$ 0.38

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

Costs associated with asset acquisition

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.08

$ 0.07

$ 0.11

$ 0.12


Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP operating loss

$ (2,076)

$ (4,482)

$ (7,161)

$ (8,864)

Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

178

166

360

325

Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses

2,658

2,673

5,521

5,139

Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses

713

598

1,430

1,164

Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses

1,622

1,465

3,232

2,597

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses

(42)

209

134

417

Costs associated with asset acquisition

60

144

121

288

Total non-GAAP operating income

$ 3,113

$ 773

$ 3,637

$ 1,066







Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited






GAAP gross profit

$ 25,387

$ 22,129

$ 48,682

$ 42,887

GAAP gross margin

87 %

86 %

87 %

86 %






Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

178

166

360

325

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses

(151)

59

(92)

118

Total non-GAAP gross profit

$ 25,414

$ 22,354

$ 48,950

$ 43,330

Non-GAAP gross margin

88 %

87 %

87 %

87 %








Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP operating expenses

$ 27,463

$26,611

$55,843

$51,751

Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses

(2,658)

(2,673)

(5,521)

(5,139)

Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses

(713)

(598)

(1,430)

(1,164)

Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses

(1,622)

(1,465)

(3,232)

(2,597)

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses

(109)

(150)

(226)

(299)

Costs associated with asset acquisition

(60)

(144)

(121)

(288)

Total non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 22,301

$ 21,581

$ 45,313

$ 42,264

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 (*)



Unaudited

Unaudited

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


$ 44,301

$ 40,586

Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits


176,419

181,397

Trade receivables, net


22,312

19,495

Unbilled receivables


24,403

29,860

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


15,747

13,498

Total current assets


283,182

284,836

Long-term assets:




Severance pay fund


7,615

7,530

Deferred tax assets, net


228

257

Property and equipment, net


8,784

7,054

Operating lease right-of-use assets


17,068

17,486

Investment in marketable equity securities


143

55

Goodwill


58,308

58,308

Intangible assets, net


700

1,044

Other long-term assets


15,861

11,686

Total assets


$ 391,889

$ 388,256





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Trade payables


$ 1,540

$ 2,418

Deferred revenues


2,692

3,496

Accrued expenses and other payables


21,084

21,026

Operating lease liabilities


2,662

1,743

Total current liabilities


27,978

28,683

Long-term liabilities:




Accrued severance pay


7,832

7,690

Operating lease liabilities


14,762

14,388

Other accrued liabilities


1,072

1,037

Total liabilities


51,644

51,798

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock


28

28

Additional paid in-capital


348,469

337,966

Treasury stock


0

(1,591)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(859)

79

Accumulated deficit


(7,393)

(24)

Total stockholders' equity


340,245

336,458

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 391,889

$ 388,256

(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures in the press release is useful to investors in analyzing the results for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 because the exclusion of the applicable expenses may provide a meaningful analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of quarterly results. Further, the Company believes it is useful for investors to understand how the expenses associated with the application of FASB ASC No. 718 are reflected in its statements of income. The reconciliation of financial measures should be reviewed in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and are intended to provide additional insight into the Company's operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, offer a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. The reconciliation of financial measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's reported GAAP results.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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