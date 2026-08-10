Grey Matters Health Inc.: Grey Matters Appoints Radiologist Dr. Jayson A. Lord, MD as Medical Director of its First Dedicated PET Neuroimaging Clinic in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the "Company" or "Grey Matters") (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed radiologist Dr. Jayson A. Lord, MD as the Medical Director of its flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location opening in September 2026 in Davie, Florida.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Lord, who is a board-certified, veteran radiologist practicing in Florida, join the NovaScan Neuroimaging team", said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Grey Matters Health. "Dr. Lord will provide the medical oversight for all clinical operations and is responsible for ensuring that all our patients receive the highest quality of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) diagnostic brain imaging services."

"I am very excited about the significance of NovaScan Neuroimaging being the first in the U.S. to introduce the CareMiBrain system to the market with its seated scan design," said Dr. Jayson Lord. "On an immediate basis, we will be working to provide patients with shorter wait times for brain dedicated PET scans along with a greatly enhanced and optimized patient experience overall. In the bigger picture, our work will contribute to advancing the science of brain PET scan imaging for many neuro degenerative diseases, with the ultimate goal of deepening our understanding of these conditions, improving the development of new treatments, and, in some cases, helping to find cures."

About Dr. Jayson A. Lord

Dr. Lord is a board-certified diagnostic radiologist with over 25 years of experience. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his medical degree from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in 1995, where he also completed his residency. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and the National Board of Medical Examiners. He is licensed to practice radiology in 12 U.S. states including Florida and has been an owner and partner in several private radiology practices since graduation.

U.S. Flagship - NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM

The inaugural NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location is at the HCA Florida University Medical Office Building in Davie, located on the campus of the HCA Florida University Hospital, and will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to provide brain dedicated PET scans to aid in the detection of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's, and Lewy Body Dementia, and will be additionally used for other select neuro-oncology applications.





HCA Florida University Medical Office Building / Davie, Florida

Brain PET scans for beta-amyloid plaque detection (associated with advancing AD) are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance for those 65+, with patients being referred to NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM by Neurologists, Geriatricians, and Primary Care Physicians. The clinic will feature the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrain system , a ground-breaking, new seated diagnostic brain PET scanner, that does not need an integrated Computed Tomography (CT) component to produce high quality images, resulting in 25% less radiation exposure for patients.





The CareMiBrainTM PET Brain Scanning System

There are two recently U.S. FDA approved monoclonal antibody treatments for AD, which are also covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, designed to slow the progression of the disease - Leqembi (Eisai and Biogen) and Kisunla (Eli Lilly) - and both require a positive beta-amyloid brain scan (or spinal tap) in order for patients to be authorized to receive them. These drugs can dissolve amyloid plaque build-up in the brain and slow the progression of a patient's cognitive decline and have helped create a billion-dollar market opportunity for the brain specific PET scan and AD treatment space.

The United States' current supply of PET scanners - the majority being a PET/CT hybrid technology - is vastly insufficient to serve the massive new market emerging for AD diagnostics and treatment. The majority of PET/CT scanners, 45% of which are located in hospitals, are primarily prioritized as cancer diagnostic and theranostic tools, and for cardiac imaging, which can make it challenging to schedule brain-specific scans on a timely basis.

The Grey Matters Health business plan is to open a national chain of its NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM throughout the U.S.

The Company also announces a grant of 885,000 restricted share units pursuant to its RSU Plan (each, an "RSU") to certain executives, employees and directors, of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company or a cash payment equal to the equivalent of one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date of grant.

For more information please contact:

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters - health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer other select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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