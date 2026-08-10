DJ MuniFin Group's Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2026 is published

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) MuniFin Group's Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2026 is published 10-Aug-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.8.2026 14:00:10 EEST | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Municipality Finance Plc Stock exchange release 10 August 2026 at 2:00 pm (EEST) MuniFin Group's Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2026 is published MuniFin Group has published its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2026 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/ 2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The report is attached to this release and available at MuniFin's website. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC Further information: Erika Fredman CFO tel. +358 50 588 0263 MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet totals over EUR 57 billion. MuniFin's customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, corporate entities under their control, and affordable social housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs. MuniFin's customers are domestic, but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. Read more: www.munifin.fi Important Information The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Attachments . Download announcement as PDF.pdf . MuniFin Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2026.pdf News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2914674XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: KUNTA LEI Code: 529900HEKOENJHPNN480 Sequence No.: 439181 EQS News ID: 2380012 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 10, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)