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WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 19:27
171,14 Euro
+2,68 % +4,46
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,20171,5219:28
171,24171,5019:28
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 13:36 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ACL Digital Joins Forces with Hubbl to Accelerate AI Adoption for Enterprise Salesforce Customers

The partnership pairs ACL Digital's enterprise engineering depth with Hubbl's AI-powered Salesforce intelligence to turn insight into impact in days.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud, announced a strategic partnership with Hubbl Technologies, an AI-powered contextual intelligence platform giving enterprises continuous visibility and control over their Salesforce environments. The collaboration is designed to help organizations unlock greater value from their Salesforce investments, transforming delivery timelines from months into days and laying the groundwork for Agentic AI with robust governance.

ACL Digital brings decades of enterprise delivery experience across industries and platforms, including deep expertise in Salesforce. It embeds Hubbl's continuous, system-wide intelligence into its delivery lifecycle, from assessment and planning through execution and optimization. The result is a faster, more predictable, and outcome-driven path to Salesforce-led transformation.

"The businesses best prepared for agentic AI will benefit the most. With Hubbl, we are giving organizations a faster, more compliant way to maximize their Salesforce investment while building the governance foundation that agentic AI needs to succeed," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

"Most companies believe in the agentic future, but few know how to reach it in a practical and compliant way. ACL Digital's partnership with Hubbl helps solve exactly that. Labor arbitrage alone no longer cuts it. What matters now is AI-enhanced, skilled talent," said Jay Noble, Vice President, Salesforce Practice at ACL Digital.

With this partnership, ACL Digital strengthens its ability to help customers modernize, adopt AI, and scale automation, backed by the clarity and confidence needed to deliver results faster and more predictably.

Rob Acker, CEO of Hubbl, said, "Partners are under pressure to deliver AI initiatives faster and with clearer ROI. Hubbl gives partners the context they need to focus effort where it matters most, helping customers move quickly from decision to impact without sacrificing confidence."

Partnership Highlights

Through this alliance, ACL Digital can:

  • Quickly understand customer environments without months of manual discovery
  • Identify risk, complexity, and opportunity early, before they impact timelines or budgets
  • Scope and estimate work more accurately, reducing surprises and rework
  • Prioritize initiatives based on business impact, not guesswork
  • Accelerate AI, automation, and modernization initiatives with greater confidence

What This Means for Customers

  • Faster time to value: clearer planning and less rework accelerate results.
  • Lower delivery risk: early visibility into technical debt and constraints reduces surprises.
  • Stronger ROI: projects are aligned to measurable business outcomes.
  • Greater AI confidence: automation is adopted on top of well-understood systems.
  • A shared source of truth: business leaders, delivery teams, and partners work from the same view.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

About Hubbl Technologies

Hubbl Technologies powers AI that works by giving teams the context they need to move faster and deliver ROI. Built to continuously understand complex environments, Hubbl transforms system insight into clear priorities that help partners and customers act with confidence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acl-digital-joins-forces-with-hubbl-to-accelerate-ai-adoption-for-enterprise-salesforce-customers-302847034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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