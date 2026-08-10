Marex Group Limited agrees to acquire Brainchild Capital Investments, providing access to derivatives and physical markets in power and gas

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Limited ('Marex' or the 'Group'; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces it has agreed to acquire Brainchild Capital Investments ('BCI'), a Netherlands-based clearing and execution business.

BCI operates across energy and environmental markets, including physical delivery and hedging capabilities in power and gas. BCI was founded in 2014 to support European greenhouse operators with access to European energy markets, including execution in gas, electricity and emissions products.

Thomas Texier, Group Head of Clearing, commented: "BCI operates in a strong niche market. This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to grow our clearing business and bring new clients to the Marex platform, with whom we can do more business. It will also enhance our capabilities in these markets, deepen our knowledge of European power markets and create revenue synergies for clients who require physical delivery and spot trading capabilities in power and gas."

Wouter Alblas, CEO of Brainchild Capital Investments, commented: "Joining Marex marks an exciting new chapter for BCI. Since our founding, our focus has been on helping clients navigate Europe's evolving energy and environmental markets through specialist execution, clearing and physical delivery services. Becoming part of Marex will enable us to offer our clients access to a broader range of products, deeper liquidity and global market expertise, while continuing to provide the specialist service and market knowledge they value. We look forward to working with the Marex team to build on our strong client relationships and accelerate our growth together."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in late 2026 or early 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the expected acquisition of BCI and the closing of the transaction as well as expected benefits from the acquisition. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the caption "Managing our Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

About Marex:



Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com