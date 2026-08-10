3D Systems Receives $9 Million Contract Award from U.S. Air Force for Advanced Large-Format Metal 3D Printing System

Contract extends the 'Large-Format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator' program for two additional years, completing the technology demonstration program

Advances development of large-scale metal 3D printing for high-temperature, high-speed, flight-relevant applications

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced it has been awarded an additional $9 million under the Air Force-funded 'Large-Format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator' program (GEN-II DMP-1000).

This award represents the next planned phase of the program 3D Systems has been executing since 2023, focused on the development and demonstration of large-scale, high-temperature, flight-relevant metal 3D printing technologies. Work under this phase will continue to be performed at the company's San Diego, California and Rock Hill, South Carolina facilities. The program supports 3D Systems' broader efforts to advance large-format direct metal printing systems capable of producing flight-critical components at scale.

"This award increases total project funding to $27.4 million and reflects the U.S. Air Force's continued confidence in our technology, its development path, and our teams," said Dr. Michael Shepard, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense, 3D Systems. "It has been exciting to see the system come together, and we look forward to working with additional partners on new applications as the platform matures."

About 3D Systems For 40 years Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

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