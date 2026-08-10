Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue of $123 million, revenue growth of 28%
Year to Date Organic Revenue growth of 24% (1)
Loss of $10.1 million due to high stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Net Income of $6 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million (1)
Reaffirms full year 2026 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance
HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX, TASE: NYAX), a global commerce payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
"We had a strong second quarter, with continued execution across the business. Revenue grew 28% to $123 million, with organic revenue growth of 24% year to date, our installed base surpassed 1.55 million devices, and our customer base reached 125,000. Our growth algorithm continues to work, and this quarter we began building the next layer on top of it. Through Lynkwell, we are deploying DC fast chargers at more than double the pre-acquisition pace, and with Nayax Capital we are laying the foundation for embedded financial services - building our in-house issuing capability and, as recently announced, applying for a U.S. bank charter. We are accelerating these investments because every service we add reaches the 1.55 million installed base we have already built, and I have never been more excited with the opportunities ahead of us," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
(1) Organic Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted OPEX and Adjusted Net Income are non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to the footnote 3 in the table below and the additional tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Organic Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted OPEX and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable IFRS measure for each. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to IFRS net income (loss) due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, in particular, because special items such as finance expenses and issuance and acquisition costs used to calculate projected net income (loss) can vary dramatically based on actual events. Therefore, the Company is not able to forecast on an IFRS basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide an IFRS calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and therefore could result in projected IFRS net income (loss) being materially different than projected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (non-IFRS).
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are relative to the second quarter and three-month period ended June 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted)
|Revenue Summary
|Q2 2026 ($M)
|Q2 2025 ($M)
|Growth Presents an amount less than $1 thousand.
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
|NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
|Share
capital
|Additional paid in capital
|Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
|Other capital reserves
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|Accumulated
deficit
|Total
equity
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Balance as of March 31, 2025 (unaudited)
|9
|227,571
|463
|8,902
|(1,918)
|(54,224)
|180,803
|Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2025:
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,652
|11,652
|Issuance of options due acquisition
|-
|1,222
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,222
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|3,104
|(157)
|-
|2,947
|Employee options exercised and vesting of RSUs
|-
|1,940
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,940
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,923
|2,923
|Balance as of June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|9
|230,733
|463
|12,006
|(2,075)
|(39,649)
|201,487
|Balance as of March 31, 2026 (unaudited)
|9
|243,877
|516
|8,853
|(1,923)
|(15,956)
|235,376
|Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2026:
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,117)
|(10,117)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|5,561
|(1,506)
|-
|4,055
|Employee options exercised and vesting of RSUs
|-
|1,946
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,946
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,121
|14,121
|Balance as of June 30, 2026 (unaudited)
|9
|245,823
|516
|14,414
|(3,429)
|(11,952)
|245,381
|(*) Presents an amount less than $1 thousand.
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
|NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended
June 30
|Three months ended
June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|(8,837)
|18,808
|(10,117)
|11,652
|Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities (see Appendix A)
|11,156
|(4,573)
|8,858
|1,294
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|2,319
|14,235
|(1,259)
|12,946
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capitalized development costs
|(17,164)
|(12,488)
|(9,370)
|(6,262)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(4,291)
|(1,906)
|(2,487)
|(1,110)
|Loans granted to related companies and others
|808
|(2,062)
|579
|(1,962)
|Decrease (Increase) in bank deposits
|-
|9,006
|-
|(549)
|Interest received
|5,649
|2,873
|2,833
|1,576
|Investments in financial assets and other asset
|(270)
|(5,000)
|-
|(5,000)
|Proceeds from sub-lessee
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|-
|(15,541)
|-
|(7,341)
|Payment of deferred consideration and contingent consideration of subsidiary acquisition
|(5,526)
|(5,519)
|(2,758)
|(1,983)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(20,794)
|(30,615)
|(11,203)
|(22,631)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issue of debentures and warrants, net
|-
|132,941
|-
|-
|Interest paid
|(10,170)
|(1,598)
|(395)
|(400)
|Changes in short-term bank credit and short term loan
|-
|(26,000)
|-
|(774)
|Repayment of long-term bank loans
|(1,610)
|(7,079)
|(805)
|(805)
|Repayment of other long-term liabilities
|-
|(1,000)
|-
|-
|Employee options exercised
|3,156
|2,680
|1,812
|1,484
|Principal lease payments
|(1,924)
|(1,433)
|(1,000)
|(729)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(10,548)
|98,511
|(388)
|(1,224)
|Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(29,023)
|82,131
|(12,850)
|(10,909)
|Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|319,538
|83,130
|304,745
|176,763
|Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|11,437
|6,889
|12,026
|6,605
|Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign operation
|875
|117
|(1,094)
|(192)
|Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|302,827
|172,267
|302,827
|172,267
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
|NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended
June 30
|Three months ended
June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Appendix A - adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
|Adjustments in respect of:
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,749
|11,735
|7,572
|6,014
|Post-employment benefit obligations, net
|28
|35
|19
|24
|Deferred taxes
|(1,523)
|(1,072)
|(299)
|(381)
|Finance expenses, net
|4,378
|3,681
|107
|5,143
|Income from gaining control in subsidiary
|-
|(12,152)
|-
|(6,063)
|Share of loss of equity method investee
|-
|226
|-
|-
|Long-term deferred income
|(963)
|105
|(217)
|144
|Expenses in respect of share-based compensation
|14,647
|4,295
|12,395
|2,512
|Total adjustments
|31,316
|6,853
|19,577
|7,393
|Changes in operating asset and liability items:
|Increase in restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity
|(37,948)
|(20,435)
|(31,777)
|(8,766)
|Decrease (Increase) in receivables from processing activity
|(10,380)
|(35,347)
|14,875
|(15,895)
|Increase in trade receivables
|(9,355)
|(4,295)
|(12,687)
|(5,693)
|Increase in other current assets
|(8,559)
|(2,448)
|(6,208)
|(2,704)
|Increase in inventory
|(1,241)
|(2,498)
|(1,311)
|(1,714)
|Increase in payables in respect of processing activity
|51,922
|57,212
|15,967
|25,689
|Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
|(2,109)
|(7,690)
|5,216
|(1,309)
|Increase (Decrease) in other payables
|(2,490)
|4,075
|5,206
|4,293
|Total changes in operating asset and liability items
|(20,160)
|(11,426)
|(10,719)
|(6,099)
|Total adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities
|11,156
|(4,573)
|8,858
|1,294
|Appendix B - Information regarding investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
|Purchase of property and equipment on credit
|197
|154
|-
|39
|Recognition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities
|1,221
|-
|1,093
|-
|Share based payments costs attributed to development activities, capitalized as intangible assets
|1,873
|559
|1,726
|411
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
|Quarter ended
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2026
|Jun 30, 2025
|Net income/(loss) for the period
|(10,117:
|11,652
|Finance expense, net
|1,799
|(2,468)
|Income tax expense
|1,668
|333
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,572
|6,014
|EBITDA
|922
|15,531
|Share-based payment costs
|12,395
|2,512
|Employment benefit cost(1)
|319
|188
|Other (income) expenses(2)
|493
|(5,621)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|14,129
|12,610
(1) Primarily other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT
(2) Other Income for Q2 2025 is primarily gain recognized from remeasurement an equity accounted investee, upon obtaining control of Nayax Capital. Other Expenses for Q2 2026 are mainly payroll expenses resulting from one-time structural change made by the Company
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted Net Income for each of the periods indicated.
|Quarter ended
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2026
|Jun 30, 2025
|Net income/(loss) for the period
|(10,117)
|11,652
|Share-based payment costs
|12,395
|2,512
|Employment benefit cost(1)
|319
|188
|Other (income) expense(2)
|493
|(5,621)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles(3)
|2,949
|2,277
|Adjusted net income for the period
|6,039
|11,008
(1) Primarily other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT
(2) Other Income for Q2 2025 is primarily gain recognized from remeasurement an equity accounted investee, upon obtaining control of Nayax Capital. Other Expenses for Q2 2026 are mainly payroll expenses resulting from one-time structural change made by the Company
(3) Includes deferred tax income related to amortization of acquired intangibles
The following is a reconciliation of Operating Cash for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated.
|Quarter ended
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2026
|Jun 30, 2025
|Operating Cash
|(1,259:
|12,946
|Capitalized development costs
|(9,370)
|(6,262)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(2,487)
|(1,110)
|Free Cash Flow
|(13,116:
|5,574
The following is a reconciliation of OPEX for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted OPEX for each of the periods indicated.
|Quarter ended
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2026
|Jun 30, 2025
|OPEX
|63,604
|42,276
|Stock Based Compensation
|(11,997)
|(2,371)
|Depreciation & Amortization
|(7,133)
|(5,710)
|Employment Benefit Cost(1)
|(319)
|(188)
|Adjusted OPEX
|44,155
|34,007
(1) Primarily other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VM