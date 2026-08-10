Invesco Ltd. - Invesco Ltd: Form 8.3 - Segro Plc; Public dealing disclosure
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Invesco Ltd.
(b)
Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Segro PLC
(d)
If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
07.08.2026
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
Yes: Prologis, Inc.
2.
POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
10p ordinary, ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88, LEI: 213800XC35KGM9NFC641
Interests
Short Positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
3,930,097*
0.29
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Total
3,930,097*
0.29
*The change in the holding of 55 shares since the last disclosure on 07.08.2026 is due to the transfer in of a discretionary holding at 9.59 GBP.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b)
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3.
DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a)
Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
10p ordinary,
GB00B5ZN1N88
Purchase
894
9.60 GBP
10p ordinary,
GB00B5ZN1N88
Sale
61
9.60 GBP
(b)
Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
(c)
Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i)
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii)
Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d)
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4.
OTHER INFORMATION
(a)
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b)
Agreements, arrangements, or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
10.08.2026
Contact name
Philippa Holmes
Telephone number
+441491417447
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.