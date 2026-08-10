Peraso Inc.: Peraso Targets Defense and UAV Markets with New PRM2145 Jam-Resistant Communications Module

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the "PRM2145," a new wireless communications module specifically designed to address the requirements of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), autonomous systems, and defense communications applications.

The launch of the PRM2145 marks an important expansion of Peraso's product portfolio in the rapidly growing defense and UAV communications markets. Unlike conventional communications solutions operating in congested lower-frequency spectrum bands, the PRM2145 leverages Peraso's proven 60 GHz mmWave technology platform to provide secure, low-latency, gigabit-class communications in a lightweight, compact module for airborne platforms with strict size, weight, and power constraints. To support mission-critical deployments, the PRM2145 is intended to enable robust command-and-control links, high-definition video transmission, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data transport, identification friend or foe (IFF) communications, and drone-to-drone communications, while providing enhanced resistance to interference and electronic jamming.

The surging global adoption of drones across military, homeland security, public safety, and commercial applications is driving demand for secure communications technologies capable of delivering higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater resilience than conventional radio systems.

"Autonomous systems are becoming an increasingly important component of modern defense, security, and commercial operations, creating significant demand for advanced communications solutions that can operate reliably in challenging radio frequency environments," stated Ronald Glibbery, Chief Executive Officer of Peraso. "The PRM2145 was specifically developed to address this opportunity by utilizing Peraso's industry-leading mmWave expertise to address the unique requirements of UAV communications. We believe the product is well positioned to support a broad range of emerging UAV applications, where reliability, security, low latency, and jam resistance are mission critical."

By utilizing advanced beamforming technology, the module is designed to create highly directional links intended to be difficult to detect, intercept, or disrupt. This architecture is intended to provide significant advantages for defense and security applications, where communications resilience and operational security are paramount.

Key features of the PRM2145 include:

Purpose-built architecture optimized for UAV and drone communications

Gigabit-class wireless throughput

Ultra-low-latency communications for real-time control and video transport

Advanced beamforming technology with highly directional links

Enhanced resistance to jamming, interference, and spectrum congestion

Lightweight and compact construction specifically designed for airborne platforms

Support for secure point-to-point and networked communications

Rapid integration into defense, public safety, industrial, and commercial drone systems

Market demand for resilient UAV communications continues to accelerate, as governments and commercial operators increase investments in autonomous platforms. Industry analysts project significant long-term growth in both the global UAV market and the associated communications infrastructure required to support sophisticated airborne systems. Peraso believes it is well positioned to capitalize on these trends by delivering differentiated mmWave-based solutions that address critical performance and security requirements not readily achievable with traditional wireless technologies.

"The introduction of the PRM2145 demonstrates Peraso's strategy of leveraging its core mmWave intellectual property and technology leadership to address high-value market opportunities beyond traditional fixed wireless access applications," said Mike Hamilton, Vice President of Business Development at Peraso. "We continue to see substantial interest in secure communications technologies for defense and autonomous systems, and we believe the PRM2145 strengthens our position in these attractive and expanding markets."

The PRM2145 is expected to be available in Q4 2026 for customer evaluation and is designed for integration into a broad range of unmanned and autonomous platforms, including tactical drones, loitering munitions, ISR systems, autonomous ground vehicles, and advanced robotic systems.

For additional information about the product, availability and pricing, contact Peraso sales at sales@perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "would," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address the availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and the anticipated use of mmWave technology in defense, autonomous, and UAV applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in defense, autonomous and UAV applications, the successful implementation and performance of the technology and hardware of Peraso with autonomous and UAV technology, the anticipated tactical and operational advantages of beamforming antenna technology relative to traditional radio frequency solutions, the risk that the performance characteristics described above, including with respect to jam-resistance and low probability of intercept/detection, may not be replicated in actual field conditions, third-party testing, or customer deployments, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, changes in defense spending priorities, government budget constraints, military procurement policy, or geopolitical developments that could reduce or delay demand for the Company's technologies in military and government applications, the risk that Peraso's products or technology may be subject to U.S. export control laws and regulations, including EAR or ITAR, and that compliance or non-compliance may limit the addressable market or expose the Company to civil or criminal penalties, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

P: 972-571-7834

E: tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Mike Hamilton

VP, Business Development

mhamilton@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-targets-defense-and-uav-markets-with-new-prm2145-jam-resis-1204867