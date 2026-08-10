5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Receives $8 Million EXIM Investment as Fort Cady Boron Project Gains White House Recognition

Fort Cady named among projects highlighted in President Trump's $2 billion critical minerals initiative at the American Mining Roundtable; project advances toward Final Investment Decision

Initial $8 Million Investment has the potential to unlock $285 million in project-level debt

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FEAM), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today welcomed the White House's recognition of the Company's Fort Cady Integrated Boron Facility and the Export-Import Bank of the United States' $8 million investment supporting the project. Together, these announcements underscore the federal government's growing commitment to strengthening America's domestic critical mineral supply chain.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States announced an $8 million investment to support development of the Fort Cady Project, further advancing one of the nation's most significant domestic boron resources. This initial investment is a precursor to 5E's application for a $285 million project debt facility, for which the Company has already received a letter of intent. Boron is a critical mineral that supports defense applications, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced materials and other technologies essential to America's industrial and national security. Fort Cady is fully permitted, designated Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is advancing through engineering, financing and customer development toward a Final Investment Decision. In recent weeks, the Company has also announced four commercial agreements, demonstrating growing market demand for a domestic source of boron.

On Friday, August 7, President Donald J. Trump hosted the American Mining Roundtable, where he announced more than $2 billion in investments to accelerate domestic critical mineral production. The accompanying White House Fact Sheet specifically recognized the Fort Cady Integrated Boron Facility among the strategic projects supporting the Administration's efforts to rebuild America's critical mineral supply chain.

"Today's announcements reinforce the importance of developing critical minerals here at home," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer of 5E Advanced Materials. "We are honored that the White House recognized the Fort Cady Project as part of the Administration's efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains. As the United States works to reclaim leadership in critical minerals, Fort Cady is uniquely positioned to become a reliable domestic source of boron, a critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, agriculture and other strategic industries. We look forward to advancing Fort Cady as a cornerstone of America's critical mineral future."

As the only advanced-stage boron project under development in the United States, Fort Cady is expected to produce high-value boron specialty materials while also recovering lithium as a co-product. Boron is designated as a U.S. critical mineral and is an essential input across a broad range of high-value industries, including permanent magnets, semiconductors, advanced glass and ceramics, aerospace, defense technologies, fiberglass, insulation, fertilizers, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. These applications underpin long-term global trends, including electrification, artificial intelligence, grid modernization, domestic manufacturing and defense modernization, that are expected to drive sustained demand for boron products. Fort Cady is being developed to establish a secure domestic supply of this strategic material, helping reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources while supporting resilient domestic supply chains.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) is a development-stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron was added to the U.S. Department of the Interior's 2025 Critical Minerals List.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's non-binding indications of interest and offtake heads of agreement; the potential negotiation and execution of definitive, binding offtake and purchase agreements; contemplated volumes, term, pricing and escalation terms, including anticipated take-or-pay and minimum-offtake commitments and the realization of such commitments under definitive agreements; customer evaluation of product quality, specifications and production capability; the timing of, and the Company's ability to achieve, commercial readiness and full-scale production at the Fort Cady Project; the Company's customer outreach and engagement efforts and its growing pipeline of commercial opportunities; the potential for customer commercial arrangements to support the Fort Cady Project's path toward bankability and a Final Investment Decision; expected demand for a reliable, U.S.-based supplier of boric acid and specialty boron derivative products amid ongoing supply chain constraints, and the potential for such demand and the Company's products to enable new domestic manufacturing capacity; the Company's ability to advance the Fort Cady Project toward future financing and construction readiness; the Company's strategy to become a vertically integrated supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, calcium-based co-products and potential by-products such as lithium carbonate; and anticipated demand for boron and boron derivative products in end markets and applications including decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security and defense, solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets and lithium-ion batteries. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-receives-8-million-exim-investment-as-fort-cady-boron-proje-1205034