Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDefi Prometheus AI SPV, LLC To Offer Artificial Intelligence Company Valued at Over $41 Billion

PRIVATE OFFERING OPEN TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS LAUNCHES WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12, 2026 AT 9AM ET WITH A MINIMUM INVESTMENT OF JUST $10,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / EquiDeFi Prometheus AI SPV, LLC has joined with EquiDeFi, Ltd., a software workflow solution for private investing, for its latest offering of interests in pre-IPO artificial intelligence company.

EquiDeFi, a pioneer in direct to cap table investing software solutions, is pleased to present a new pre-IPO special purpose vehicle (SPV) investing opportunity formed for investors who seek returns from artificial intelligence (AI) market exposure.

The SPV seeks to distribute pre-IPO returns to investors by acquiring indirect interests in Series B preferred shares of a major AI company co-founded by Jeff Bezos and Vikram Bajaj developing tools to enable engineers and manufacturers to accelerate product design, testing, and manufacturing through advanced, hands-on machine learning, agent-based, and generative AI capabilities.

The AI company recently raised $12 billion of Series B venture funding in a deal led by major institutional venture investors on June 11, 2026 at a pre-money valuation of $29 billion and now is being offered for ordinary investor participation.

Subscriptions for the SPV will be available commencing Wednesday August 12, 2026 at 9AM ET at https://edf.prometheusspv.com/ via the "Invest Now" button or by QR code. Investors will be required to complete a subscription agreement and accept the risk factors and operating agreement associated with an investment in the SPV. Investors can pre-register online for additional information by email at info@prometheusspv.com .

Through EquiDeFi's private offering workflow software solution, prospective investors in the SPV can complete subscriptions and have the added advantage of simple funding options for their investment, including instant access to credit, debit, ACH, wire or other methods when they invest via the "Invest Now" or QR code presented at https://edf.prometheusspv.com/ .

Every investment is an investment in the SPV, and each investor in the SPV will receive their investment percentage representing his/her/its pro rata share of membership interests in the SPV which will acquire Series II PI Interests in American Ventures QP Opportunity Fund, LLC, a Delaware series limited liability company, which in turn is purchasing interests in a third-party fund to acquire, hold and/or sell shares of Series B preferred stock.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any offering will be made only through the applicable offering documents and only to investors who satisfy the eligibility requirements described in those documents.

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials, including the applicable risk factors, before making an investment decision.

EquiDeFi is a technology platform provider and is not acting as a broker-dealer, placement agent, investment adviser, or fiduciary in connection with the offering. EquiDeFi does not provide investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice and does not make recommendations regarding the suitability of any investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements express current expectations or forecasts of future events and may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "estimate," "project," and similar terms.

Statements in this release regarding pipeline development, drilling and completion activity, future operations, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to early-stage ventures, lack of liquidity, artificial intelligence, valuation and dependence on key personnel, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and neither EquiDeFi Prometheus AI SPV, LLC nor EquiDeFi undertakes any duty to update them except as may be required by law.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH, wire and currency options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings.

Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Digitization and document retention, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements and integration of digital signatures

Investor workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, litigation, securities enforcement, media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification via Plaid and suitability review tools

Payment rail integrations, including credit, debit, ACH, wire transfer, and alternative funding options via Stripe and BVNK integrations

Marketing data feedback access to Network Operations Center (NOC) real time data feeds to manage marketing spend and evaluate campaign effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status on a per-investor or per-offering basis

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com.

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equidefi-prometheus-ai-spv-llc-to-offer-artificial-intelligence-comp-1205167