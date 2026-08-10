Students at Clemson University in the US state of South Carolina have developed a solar-integrated electric vehicle. Known as Deep Orange 17, the vehicle is designed to generate more energy than it consumes during a typical day of urban commuting. The vehicle features a solar energy system which, according to a statement published by the university, forms a core part of the vehicle's propulsion strategy rather than serving as an auxiliary feature. The solar PV system features more than 1,700 solar cells which are integrated into the vehicle's exterior surfaces, meaning it harvests energy while ...

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