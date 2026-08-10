As from August 11, 2026, Hultström Group AB will change issuer name and issuer symbol.
Company name is Space Nord Invest AB.
Old issuer name: Hultström Group AB
New issuer name: Space Nord Invest AB
New issuer code: SPACEN
Old symbol: HULT B
New symbol: SPACEN B
ISIN code: SE0000483XXX
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
Company name is Space Nord Invest AB.
Old issuer name: Hultström Group AB
New issuer name: Space Nord Invest AB
New issuer code: SPACEN
Old symbol: HULT B
New symbol: SPACEN B
ISIN code: SE0000483XXX
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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