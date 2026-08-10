As from August 11, 2026, Hultström Group AB will change issuer name and issuer symbol.



Company name is Space Nord Invest AB.



Old issuer name: Hultström Group AB

New issuer name: Space Nord Invest AB



New issuer code: SPACEN



Old symbol: HULT B

New symbol: SPACEN B



ISIN code: SE0000483XXX



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280





© 2026 GlobeNewswire