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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
249 Leser
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ThinkPalm Technologies Pvt Ltd: ThinkPalm and Singapore Polytechnic Advance Sustainable IIoT for SMEs and Start-Ups

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkPalm Technologies, a technology solutions provider specializing in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital sustainability, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to collaborate on AI-driven IIoT solutions for sustainability measurement among Singapore's SMEs and start-ups. The collaboration combines SP's expertise in applied technology education with ThinkPalm's IIoT and AI capabilities to accelerate early adoption of sustainability measurement tools across Singapore's business community.

Building Industry-Ready Talent Through IIoT Innovation

The partnership may create opportunities for SP students to participate in sensor design through joint projects. SP and ThinkPalm could co-develop IIoT solutions while giving students valuable exposure to collaborative industry initiatives.

"By working with ThinkPalm, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for students while supporting industry adoption of emerging sustainability technologies. This collaboration reflects the importance of connecting education, innovation, and industry needs."

- Mr. Toh Ser Khoon, Senior Director, Engineering Cluster (Egg), Singapore Polytechnic

The collaboration aims to accelerate the early adoption of IIoT measurement technologies among Singapore's SMEs and start-ups, and to support Singapore's positioning as Asia's premier carbon hub.

ThinkPalm's AI-powered IIoT platform, NetvirE, is expected to support future sustainability initiatives through the collaboration.

From Thought Leadership to Industry Internships

The partnership offers value in two key areas. It aims to strengthen SP's leadership in AI-driven IIoT adoption while creating opportunities for students to participate in projects and internships across ThinkPalm's Kochi, Trivandrum, and Chennai offices, bridging academic learning with real-world experience.

"Sustainability requires actionable data, and AI-driven IIoT can make sustainability measurements more accessible for SMEs. Through our collaboration with Singapore Polytechnic, we support businesses in their sustainability journey while advancing innovation and talent development."

- Mr. Rejish M Unni, Founder, Director Sales & Marketing, ThinkPalm Technologies

Singapore Polytechnic has invited ThinkPalm to jointly develop a curriculum framework focused on industry projects. ThinkPalm has also joined SP's industry partner network and looks forward to future seminars and engagement initiatives.

About ThinkPalm Technologies

ThinkPalm is a product engineering and software development company specializing in IIoT, AI, digital transformation, and sustainability. With over 15 years of experience, ThinkPalm delivers solutions that help global businesses innovate and grow.

About Singapore Polytechnic

Established in 1954 as Singapore's first polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic (SP) offers 34 full-time diploma programmes, and is recognized for its strong industry partnerships and commitment to sustainability.

Contacts
letstalk@thinkpalm.com
0484 410 4100

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkpalm-and-singapore-polytechnic-advance-sustainable-iiot-for-smes-and-start-ups-302844760.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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