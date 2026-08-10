Mitesco, Inc.: Mitesco Announces Capital Structure Improvements for the Benefit of Shareholders

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company") today announced strategic equity enhancements to increase shareholder value.

Mack Leath, Chairman of Mitesco, addressed the situation as follows, "We implemented a Series A Preferred stock as a part of our restructuring of debt incurred with the prior healthcare business discontinued in FY2022. It was intended to give our institutional investors an avenue to reach a return on their investment over 3 years, without further interest costs, and with redemptions quarterly over the term through the issuance of common stock priced at a modest 10% discount on trading prices."

He continued, "While well-intentioned, and supported by all five of our institutional investors, the structure has not delivered the benefits we originally anticipated. Because investors are subject to a contractual limit prohibiting ownership of more than 4.9% of the Company's outstanding shares, the planned amortization process has progressed more slowly than expected."

"In addition, the predictable issuance of new shares following each quarter-end may have created opportunities for certain market participants to time their trading activities, potentially to the detriment of our broader retail shareholder base," Leath said.

Leath continued, "Lastly, new name institutional investors see this as an obstacle to new investments needed to grow the new software and data center businesses. The disruption to our stockholders needs to be addressed, and today, with consent of our Board, and approval of a majority of the shares held in the Series A Preferred stock, we are ceasing any further redemptions of our Series A Preferred shares."

Upon review of the documents underlying the issuance of the Series A Preferred, such modifications, or eliminations, were contemplated, and management, the Board, as well as the majority of the holders, believe that the mechanism to make such changes exists.

Leath reiterated, "We are ceasing all redemptions at this time, and to better accommodate the interests of both the retail and institutional shareholders, we will immediately solicit input from the five (5) holders of the Series A Preferred with a goal of establishing a new and better approach not later than September 30, 2026. It is clear, the vote of the holders of the majority of Series A Preferred shares can approve such changes, along with the approval of the Board of Directors."

Finishing, Leath added, "Our 5,000 plus retail shareholders should know that we desire a level playing field for all of our holders, and we are determined to find a solution that respects the interests of all of our holders."

The Company also noted that it has received strong support for its new TCDC edge data center approach, and that its Robo Agent AI Software for sales automation is moving quickly through prototype and into a production version.

"We have recently awarded significant restricted common stock shares to those who have made this turnaround happen, and to the team that we expect to move the Company forward. We thank them for their dedication and support under special circumstances," said Leath.

ABOUT MITESCO, INC.

Mitesco (OTCQB: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the Company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

ABOUT CENTCORE, LLC

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., is the Company's dedicated data center business unit. Centcore provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions.

For more information visit www.centcoreusa.com.

ABOUT VERO TECHNOLOGY VENTURES, LLC

Vero Technology Ventures is Mitesco's venture arm investing in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements related to expansion into new operations, data center development, and software acquisition initiatives. Words such as expects, anticipates, aims, projects, intends, plans, believes, estimates, seeks, assumes, may, should, could, would, foresees, forecasts, predicts, targets, commitments, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing availability, execution risk, litigation exposure, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:

Jimmy Caplan

jimmycaplan@me.com

(512) 329-9505



Company Contact:

Brian Valania

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Mitesco, Inc.

bvalania@centcoreusa.com

(610) 888-7509