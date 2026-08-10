Medidata Solutions, Inc.: Medidata Expands Executive Leadership Team to Scale Operations and Accelerate Growth for Customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions, today announced key appointments to its executive leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation and end-to-end operational excellence. Bringing together streamlined strategy and operations, visionary commercial leadership, and deep implementation expertise, these moves strengthen Medidata's ability to turn vision into execution, accelerating growth and empowering customers to scale their clinical trial pipelines.

Lisa Moneymaker , who joined the executive committee in 2024, adds chief operating officer to her current responsibilities as chief strategy officer. With more than 25 years of proven leadership across the clinical technology space, Lisa will unify strategy and operations to accelerate growth, cement Medidata's AI leadership across the clinical trial lifecycle, and scale the Medidata Experiences for customers across biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs), and medical device companies.

Ian Marks joins the executive committee as chief commercial officer across Medidata and Dassault Systèmes' Life Sciences organization. He brings more than 30 years of experience spanning Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, GSK, Novartis, and Roche, to drive commercial strategy beyond clinical trials and deliver end-to-end value across biopharma. By combining deep roots in drug discovery and clinical development with proven tech infrastructure and commercial leadership, Ian bridges the gap between complex science and scalable digital transformation. In his new role, he will drive Medidata's and Dassault Systèmes' commercial strategy, helping life sciences organizations navigate complex trial environments, adopt high-impact AI-native solutions, and realize value faster across their research operations.

Jeff Ventimiglia has been appointed to the executive committee as senior vice president of operations and transformation. A veteran leader in the life sciences industry, including almost a decade at Medidata, Jeff will oversee portfolio management and execution to maximize platform value and operational efficiency for customers.

Linda Magrath joins the executive committee as senior vice president and head of customer success, services, and support. Having joined Medidata nearly 18 years ago, Linda will be responsible for scaling the company's global service model to support increasingly complex clinical trial environments, ensuring customers receive seamless, high-value operational support.

"These updates to our executive team reflect the momentum we're building across Medidata," said Anthony Costello : CEO, Medidata. "Unifying our strategy and operational execution under Lisa will drive faster, more scalable growth across our business. Between Ian's transformative commercial vision and the deep, trusted industry experience of our veteran leaders like Jeff and Linda, this team positions us to deliver unparalleled success for our business and our customers."

About Medidata

Medidata has been powering smarter treatments and healthier people by supporting clinical trials through groundbreaking technological innovations for over 25 years. Medidata is a leader in AI-powered solutions across the entire trial lifecycle to accelerate clinical breakthroughs, reduce patient and site burden, and bring new therapies to market faster. Supported by one of the largest clinical datasets in the industry of more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata's Study, Patient, and Data Experiences are trusted by more than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and is recognized as a leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com- Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors, and follow us at @medidata-solutions on LinkedIn.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients, and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

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