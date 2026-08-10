Byrna Technologies, Inc.: Byrna Technologies Appoints Marketing Transformation Leader Nate Secor as Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, announced the appointment of Nate Secor as Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing, effective today, August 10, 2026. Secor will oversee the Company's brand strategy, consumer acquisition initiatives, agency partnerships, and marketing operations. He will report directly to Byrna CEO Conn Davis.

Secor joins Byrna with nearly two decades of experience building consumer brands, driving demand generation, leading marketing transformations, and developing customer-centric growth strategies for globally recognized brands. Throughout his career, he has successfully modernized marketing organizations, launched category-defining products, improved customer acquisition performance, and built scalable marketing systems that connect brand investment directly to business outcomes.

Most recently, Secor served as Vice President of Marketing for Indian Motorcycle Company, where he was responsible for global marketing strategy across brand, product marketing, digital marketing, paid media, dealer marketing, and consumer engagement. In that role, he led the brand's transition to its next chapter as part of an independent company, restructured the marketing organization around an integrated demand-generation model, and developed measurement frameworks that connected marketing activity directly to revenue, loyalty, and market share growth.

"Nate is exactly the type of marketing leader we need as Byrna continues building the foundation for its next phase of growth," said Conn Davis, CEO of Byrna. "We are actively transforming how Byrna builds demand, communicates with consumers, measures marketing effectiveness, and expands into new consumer segments. Nate brings a unique combination of brand-building expertise, performance marketing discipline, and operational rigor that will help us accelerate those initiatives. He will play a critical role in managing our growing ecosystem of agency partners while helping us build a more modern and scalable marketing organization."

Prior to Indian Motorcycle, Secor spent more than 15 years with Polaris Industries in a variety of senior marketing and commercial leadership positions. During his tenure, he managed global marketing organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia, oversaw marketing budgets exceeding $20 million annually, and launched numerous major products across Polaris' portfolio of enthusiast-driven consumer brands. He helped double annual lead generation while reducing acquisition costs and helped deliver record market share performance across multiple product categories. His expertise building customer acquisition programs across complex distribution networks is directly relevant to Byrna's efforts to reach new consumer segments while improving marketing efficiency.

At Byrna, Secor will help lead the Company's ongoing marketing transformation, including the development of new audience strategies, enhanced consumer acquisition programs, and improved performance measurement capabilities. His responsibilities will include working closely with Byrna's brand and creative partner HLK, as well as overseeing the Company's expanding creator, affiliate, social media, and consumer engagement initiatives.

"What stands out immediately about Byrna is the strength of the mission, the passion of the customer base, and the size of the opportunity ahead," said Secor. "The Company is taking important steps to evolve how it approaches marketing and brand development. I look forward to partnering with Conn, the leadership team, and our agency partners to build deeper consumer connections, strengthen the brand, and create a demand-generation platform capable of supporting Byrna's next growth phase."

Secor earned his MBA in Marketing and Leadership from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Indiana University.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna CL, Byrna LE and Byrna SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the general use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Secor as Senior Vice President of Marketing and the Company's ability to attract, onboard, integrate, and retain experienced marketing leadership; the anticipated benefits of the Company's previously announced realignment of its sales and marketing functions; the Company's ongoing marketing transformation, including the development of new audience strategies, enhanced consumer acquisition programs, and improved performance measurement capabilities; the Company's plans to build a more modern and scalable marketing organization and to connect marketing investment directly to business outcomes; the anticipated impact of the Company's marketing initiatives, including its agency partnerships and its expanding creator, affiliate, social media, and consumer engagement programs, on brand awareness, customer acquisition, conversion, and sales performance; the Company's ability to expand into new customer segments while improving marketing efficiency; and the Company's positioning for its next phase of growth. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, challenges arising from leadership transitions, including the risk that the Company is unable to successfully onboard and integrate Mr. Secor or that his contributions do not meet expectations, and the execution of new strategic priorities by the Company's management team; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the realignment of the Company's sales and marketing functions are not realized on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the Company's marketing initiatives, including its consumer acquisition, creator, affiliate, social media, and consumer engagement programs, do not convert consumers at anticipated rates, are not scalable, or do not prove economically accretive; the risk that investments in e-commerce enhancements or digital capabilities do not yield anticipated improvements in conversion rates, customer acquisition, or revenue; the risk that efforts to broaden brand messaging or expand into new customer segments do not achieve anticipated market penetration or revenue results; the risk that increases in marketing expenditure do not yield expected revenue increases; the loss of, or adverse changes in the Company's relationships with, its agency and marketing partners; determinations by advertisers or social media platforms, or legislation, that prevent or limit marketing of some or all Byrna products; determinations by third party controlled distribution channels, including Amazon, not to carry or to reduce inventory of the Company's products; disappointing market responses to current or future products or services; competitive factors; potential cancellations of existing or future orders; changes in consumer or political sentiment affecting product demand; litigation, enforcement proceedings, or other regulatory or legal developments; and other events that could reduce demand for the Company's products. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, as amended, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, and should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, and should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in the Company's SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com