Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Granted European Patent Covering Novel PTSD Therapy

Patent strengthens global IP protection for novel treatment approach designed to prevent stress-induced psychiatric disorders before symptoms develop

SARASOTA, FLA., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a managed AI agent platform and developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent covering the preventative approach of its lead candidate SPC-15, a novel intranasal, nose-to-brain treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced affective disorders. The Company has an exclusive license for the European patent from Columbia University.

The granted patent, European Patent No. EP3952852, "Prophylactic Efficacy of Serotonin 4 Receptor Agonists Against Stress," covers methods of preventing stress-induced fear, depressive-like behavior and associated affective disorders by administering selected serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonists ahead of a stressor such as potential extreme stress exposure.

"We continue to strengthen the powerful intellectual property moat around SPC-15's technology-a differentiated approach to PTSD treatment that targets pathways associated with stress resilience rather than relying solely on symptom management after PTSD has developed," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "We are pleased with the EPO's decision recognizing the novelty of this preventative approach and extending important patent protection for SPC-15 in the European market. We believe the ability to intervene before exposure to acute trauma could represent an entirely new paradigm for protecting individuals at high risk of developing PTSD and other stress-related disorders."

The new European patent further expands the intellectual property portfolio supporting SPC-15 and complements patent protection granted and pending in five other major global markets.

Silo holds an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation - each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

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