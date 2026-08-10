Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), a botanical wellness innovation company and the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) extract wellness products, today welcomed the U.S. Senate's passage of its Continuing Resolution (CR), which would extend current government funding through December 11, 2026, and provide Congress additional time to finish developing a bipartisan federal framework for hemp.

The Senate passed a CR that would postpone the November 12, 2026 enactment of legislation limiting finished hemp products to 0.4 mg THC-per-container, creating additional runway for lawmakers to advance a sound long-term regulatory approach. The measure moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. The ban on products containing cannabinoids that cannot be produced naturally by the hemp plant, including synthetic cannabinoids, would still take effect on November 12, 2026 unchanged by this measure. Charlotte's Web's products are made from naturally occurring, full-spectrum hemp extracts and do not contain synthetic cannabinoids.

The Company views the Senate's vote as a constructive step, supported by other developments in Washington, including the President's transmittal of an anomalies package to Congress expressly requesting correction of Section 781 to preserve continued access to therapeutic, full-spectrum hemp products while a commonsense federal policy is finalized.

"Behind this vote are real people; families, veterans, and older Americans who have built full-spectrum hemp products into their daily wellness routines, in many cases for years. At its core, this is about ensuring that millions of Americans continue to have access to products they trust while policymakers take the time to build a regulatory framework that can stand the test of time," said Bill Morachnick, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, which passed a separate continuing resolution that does not contain hemp provisions. The two chambers must agree on and approve common legislative language before it is sent to the President for signature. The House is expected to consider the extension following its scheduled return from recess on August 31, 2026.

Charlotte's Web remains committed to working with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to advance clear and durable federal standards that support quality, transparency, responsible oversight, and consumer confidence.

The Company also thanked Charlotte's Web consumers for their thousands of letters sent to their senators in support of the extension.

"We are grateful to the many Charlotte's Web customers and advocates who took the time to engage in this process," added Mr. Morachnick. "Their voices helped keep this conversation moving forward, and that engagement continues to demonstrate the important role consumers play in shaping the future of hemp policy."

As a proud partner of ONE HEMP, Charlotte's Web also recognizes that organization's leadership in aligning responsible hemp businesses around a united policy agenda. That collaboration has helped advance science-backed, practical solutions and will remain essential as Congress works toward a durable federal framework for the industry.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the TSX under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information provided herein constitutes forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "intend," "target," "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: the enactment, timing, scope and effect of the Continuing Resolution and of any amendment to Section 781; the anticipated timing of consideration by the House of Representatives and its return from recess; whether the two chambers will agree on common legislative language; the scope of restrictions taking effect on November 12, 2026 and December 11, 2026; the eligibility of the Company's products under any resulting federal framework; the Administration's position with respect to hemp policy; and the Company's expectations regarding the development of a durable federal regulatory framework. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: failure of Congress to enact the Continuing Resolution or any longer-term hemp framework, or enactment on terms less favorable than anticipated; changes to the scope or timing of the provisions described herein; and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings available at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

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Source: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.