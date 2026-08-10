DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI Renames Pharmacy Subsidiaries Corexa Pharmacy and Corexa Tech & Hub Under New Corexa Health Division

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a Health IT company leveraging its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the compliant monetization of health data by market participants, today announced that it has completed the name changes of its pharmacy and pharmacy hub subsidiaries to Corexa Pharmacy, LLC ("Corexa Pharmacy") and Corexa Tech & Hub, LLC ("Corexa Hub"), respectively. Corexa Pharmacy and Corexa Hub are themselves subsidiaries of the Company's newly renamed pharmacy-focused division Corexa Health, LLC. The effort to create a different naming structure for the parent holding company DataMeds AI, Inc. from its operating subsidiaries that are focused on different areas of healthcare is aimed at creating a structure that allows for the vertical integration of healthcare delivery services to patients.

The Company's nationally-licensed pharmaceutical distribution-focused subsidiary will currently remain Wellgistics, LLC.

"Rebranding our pharmacy and pharmacy hub focused entities under the Corexa Health umbrella is aimed at creating a distinction between our pharmacy-focused division and the pending addition of the other operating healthcare services-focused divisions in telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "We are also preparing for the expansion of our artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx that currently sits within our pharmacy hub as we integrate the commercial healthcare delivery intellectual property licensed from DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) to the pre-existing PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled pharmaceutical serialization tracking license."

"The proposed acquisition of pharmaceutical-adjacent medical foods manufacturer and "Health Lives Here" consumer healthcare app provider Tollo Health, LLC is expected to give us a unique cost-aligned customer acquisition marketing opportunity through the Health Lives Here initiative being fostered in partnership with National Football League Alumni Health ("NFLAH")," continued Mr. Commissiong. "Further, the proposed acquisition of the QOLPOM intellectual property portfolio related to the biometric assessment of drug regimen compliance via pharmacodynamic response confirmation through app-enabled wearables and the drone home delivery of patient prescriptions enabled via biometric confirmation is expected to further differentiate our unique direct-to-consumer services offering being tailored for healthcare in the rural communities that the Corexa Health independent pharmacy network currently services, while simultaneously providing pharmaceutical manufacturers with increased rural healthcare access and the tailored de-identified health outcomes data they so desire, especially in the GLP-1 agonist space that is the initial target of the NFLAH-partnered initiative."

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC, and the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of that transaction; the Company's proposed acquisition of the QOLPOM intellectual property portfolio and the anticipated development and integration of that technology; the Company's license of, and plans to integrate, healthcare delivery intellectual property from DataVault AI Inc.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Company's proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, including because the parties have not yet executed definitive agreements; the risk that the proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; risks related to integrating multiple businesses, technologies and platforms; risks related to the development, commercialization, adoption, scalability and regulatory treatment of artificial intelligence, blockchain-enabled data management, telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device and digital health technologies; risks related to the regulatory classification and marketing claims applicable to dietary supplements and medical foods, including Tollovid and Galactovid; the risk that the Company's proposed acquisition of the QOLPOM intellectual property portfolio may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that the Company's license of intellectual property from DataVault AI Inc. may be terminated, may not be integrated as anticipated, or may not result in the anticipated benefits; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, scale or obtain necessary licensure or regulatory approval for its planned telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory service lines; risks related to healthcare privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, data monetization and compliance with applicable healthcare, pharmacy, consumer protection, data protection and securities laws; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, dilution, outstanding securities, registration statements and ability to raise additional capital; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory, competitive and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence, technology and digital asset sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-renames-pharmacy-subsidiaries-corexa-pharmacy-and-corexa-1205473