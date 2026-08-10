Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller" or the "Company"), a leading provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") and integrated industrial energy solutions, today issued a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Nir Brenmiller outlining his vision for the Company's next phase of growth and the strategic priorities of Brenmiller under his leadership. Following the shareholder meeting held on July 29, 2026, the Company intends to adopt the BrenX brand name as part of its aim to evolve into a broader integrated industrial energy platform. The BrenX brand is intended to reflect the Company's expanding strategy to combine TES, renewable generation, battery storage, intelligent energy management and related infrastructure into integrated solutions for industrial customers.

Dear Shareholders:

As I assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller, I want to speak directly with you about where our Company is today, where we are going and how I intend to lead Brenmiller through its next phase of growth. I take on this responsibility with deep respect for what has been built over many years, but also with a clear understanding that our next chapter must be defined by disciplined execution, financial strength and the consistent pursuit of long-term shareholder value.

Over the past decade, Brenmiller has established itself as an innovator in thermal energy storage, developing proprietary technology, advanced engineering capabilities and manufacturing expertise that position us to address some of the world's most significant energy challenges. That foundation was created through the vision and determination of our founder, Avi Brenmiller, together with the commitment of our employees, partners, and shareholders. My responsibility now is to build on that foundation and work to convert technological leadership into commercial success.

As I prepared to assume this role, I asked myself a simple question: What must Brenmiller become over the next decade? My conclusion was equally simple. We have already demonstrated the capabilities of our technology through its deployment and operation. Our challenge now is to execute, to deliver projects, generate recurring revenue, strengthen our balance sheet, and create sustainable shareholder value. Technology creates opportunity, but execution creates value, and that principle guides our decision making.

Our proprietary bGen technology will remain the foundation of Brenmiller, but our future strategy extends beyond selling TES equipment. Industrial customers increasingly need integrated energy solutions that combine renewable generation, electricity, thermal storage, battery storage and intelligent energy management. We are evolving Brenmiller into an integrated industrial energy platform with the objective of delivering those solutions while creating greater long-term value for both our customers and our shareholders. Consistent with this evolution, and following the shareholder held on July 29, 2026, the Company intends to adopt the BrenX brand name to represent this broader platform and the combination of technologies, infrastructure and energy services that we expect to offer customers over time.

That evolution also changes how we approach our business. While equipment sales will remain important, we intend to expand into long-term service agreements, energy supply arrangements, project ownership, joint ventures and the operation of energy assets. Our objective is not simply to sell technology, but to participate in the long-term value created by the infrastructure our technology enables. At the same time, we intend to remain disciplined in allocating capital, focusing only on opportunities that we believe offer attractive economics, credible financing and the potential to be replicated at scale.

Our recent activities in Hungary illustrate this strategy in action. The purchase of an operating solar facility, together with our planned industrial energy initiatives, represents more than an individual project. It is an early demonstration of how Brenmiller intends to combine renewable generation, energy storage and intelligent optimization into integrated energy infrastructure designed to generate recurring value over time. We believe this model can serve as a blueprint for future growth.

Executing this strategy also requires financial flexibility. Seeking a mutually acceptable resolution of the Company's existing financing facility with the European Investment Bank ("EIB") is therefore one of my highest priorities. A successful resolution could improve liquidity, reduce financing costs and provide additional flexibility to purchase assets, support projects and advance our long-term strategy. While the outcome remains subject to negotiation, aligning our capital structure with the business we are building is essential to our future success.

Just as importantly, shareholders should expect greater accountability. We will communicate our progress transparently, but we will measure success not by announcements, but by results-completed projects, operating assets, stronger margins, recurring revenue, improved liquidity and long-term shareholder value. Those are the standards by which I expect our management team-and myself-to be judged.

We believe that the opportunity before Brenmiller is significant. Growing electricity demand, industrial electrification, artificial intelligence, data centers and the continued expansion of renewable energy are transforming global energy markets and increasing the need for flexible, integrated energy solutions. Brenmiller has the technology, experience and strategic opportunities to help meet that demand.

I am honored by the confidence our Board has placed in me and grateful for the continued support of our employees, partners and shareholders. Together, we will continue Brenmiller's evolution, from a technology company into an integrated industrial energy platform, from a project-based business toward one built on recurring value creation and from tremendous potential toward consistent performance. I intend to earn your trust through disciplined execution, transparency and results.

The next chapter of Brenmiller begins now.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary TES technology. Through its patented bGen platform, expanded BNRG360 strategy and planned BrenX infrastructure initiative, which is intended to bring together the Company's thermal storage technology with renewable generation, energy storage and related energy infrastructure, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience, and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the Company's long-term strategy and proposed evolution into an integrated industrial energy platform; that the Company intends to adopt the BrenX brand name as part of its aim to evolve into a broader integrated industrial energy platform; the development, purchase, ownership and operation of integrated energy infrastructure assets; future infrastructure investments and expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to complete, finance and successfully operate projects and purchased assets; recurring revenue opportunities; industrial energy hubs; renewable generation, TES, battery storage and digital infrastructure initiatives; future customer demand; expected project economics; the potential benefits of the Company's activities and proposed business model in Hungary; the Company's negotiations with the EIB and the timing, terms and potential effects of any resolution of the Company's financing with the EIB; the potential effects of any such resolution on the Company's liquidity, financing costs, capital structure and ability to acquire assets and support projects; anticipated improvements in revenue, margins, liquidity, operating performance and shareholder value; strategic priorities; and the Company's objective of building a portfolio of high-quality energy assets capable of creating sustainable long-term shareholder value. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Brenmiller Energy Ltd.