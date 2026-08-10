EQ Retirement Solutions Appoints Will Pritchett as Chief Executive Officer

Pensions and Transformation Veteran to Lead EQRS In Its Next Phase of Growth;

Duncan Watson to Join EQRS Board Following Nearly Eight-Year Tenure as CEO

Pritchett to Lead Planned Combination of EQRS and EQ Customer Resolutions, Creating a Broader Offering for UK Pension Schemes

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQ Retirement Solutions (EQRS), a leading provider of outsourced pension administration services and proprietary administration software, today announced the appointment of Will Pritchett as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Pritchett succeeds Duncan Watson, who led EQRS as CEO for nearly eight years and will join the EQRS Board, also serving as Special Advisor to the CEO through the end of 2026 to support a seamless transition.

"It has been a privilege to help build EQRS into the business it is today, supporting more than 10 million members and £10 billion in annual payments for many of the UK's largest public and private sector pension schemes, powered by our own technology and by people who care deeply about the members we serve," said Watson. "Will brings a rare understanding of our industry and our clients, and he shares our conviction that getting it right for our members is what matters most. I look forward to supporting him in this next chapter as EQRS deepens its client partnerships and continues investing in the technology that sets us apart."

Pritchett brings more than 25 years of experience across financial services, consulting and technology-led transformation. He joins EQRS from Accenture, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Life, Pensions and Retirement, as well as Insurance Lead for UK, Ireland and Africa, a role in which he worked closely with EQRS and developed a firsthand understanding of the business, its clients and the retirement solutions market. He has also held senior leadership roles at Royal London, KPMG UK and Royal & Sun Alliance, leading complex digital, operational and customer-focused transformation initiatives across life, pensions, investments, asset management and insurance.

"Having worked alongside EQRS in recent years, I have long admired this business, built on best-in-class proprietary technology and defined by the depth of its client relationships," said Pritchett. "As the entire industry is being reshaped by technology and rising member expectations, I am honoured to lead EQRS at such a pivotal moment and to build on what this team does best as we keep finding new ways to better serve our clients. I am grateful to Duncan for his leadership and look forward to working alongside him and the entire team as we extend the role our solutions play for the clients and members who rely on us."

Pritchett's appointment follows Siris' recently announced decision to exercise its option to maintain ownership of EQRS, EQ Customer Resolutions (EQCR) and Lenvi from Equiniti. The transaction is expected to close in January 2027, in parallel with Equiniti's previously announced sale to Bullish, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Following the transaction close, Siris, which has owned the businesses since 2021, intends to establish EQRS and EQCR as a dedicated platform within its portfolio, bringing the two businesses closer together while retaining the distinct expertise and customer focus that underpin each. Pritchett will lead the combined group, and EQCR will continue to be led by Sue Bartlett, who will report to Pritchett and join the Group Board.

Together, EQRS and EQCR will offer UK pension schemes a broader, more integrated set of capabilities, from administration and proprietary software to customer and complaints resolution, strengthening the group's ability to serve clients and members across the full pension lifecycle. As a dedicated platform, the group will further accelerate investment in technology, including AI-enabled administration capabilities, onboarding capacity and enhanced member experience.



"EQRS sits at the heart of the UK pension system, trusted by many of the country's largest schemes to administer benefits millions of people depend on. By bringing EQRS and EQCR together under Will's leadership, we are building a stronger, more complete offering for those schemes and the members they serve, and Will brings exactly the operational discipline and record of transformation to carry the business into its next phase," said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Grant Weisberg, Principal, at Siris. "With Will at the helm and Duncan's continued counsel on the Board, we see significant opportunity ahead to continue reaching more schemes and members and raising the bar for what clients expect."

About EQ Retirement Solutions

EQ Retirement Solutions provides member and policyholder administration and technology services, supporting more than 10 million members and £10 billion in annual payments for many of the UK's largest public and private sector pension schemes. Find out more on www.equiniti.com.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in mission-critical services businesses. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Siris has deployed more than $9 billion of equity capital since inception. www.siris.com.

Media Contacts

For EQ Retirement Solutions:

Martin Robinson / Isobel Cullinan Teneo

Equiniti@teneo.com +44 (0)20 7260 2700

For Siris:

Madeline Jones / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Siris-JF@JoeleFrank.com

(212) 355-4449