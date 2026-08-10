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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Lyntris Inc. Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyntris Inc. ("Lyntris"), a defense technology company delivering "sense-to-act" connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace, today announced the commencement of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consists of 4,878,049 shares of common stock being offered by Lyntris and 19,121,951 shares of common stock being offered by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 shares of common stock (solely to cover over-allotments, if any) at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Lyntris will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share. Lyntris has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LYNX".

Evercore ISI, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities is also acting as a joint book-running manager for the proposed offering. Baird, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone: (888) 474-0200 or by email: [email protected] ; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone: (800) 831-9146; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10017 or by email: [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to the proposed offering of common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. Accordingly, the common stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock, nor shall there be any sale of the common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lyntris
Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering "sense-to-act" connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers to detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments.

SOURCE Lyntris

© 2026 PR Newswire
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