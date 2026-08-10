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WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 19:56
895,60 Euro
-0,38 % -3,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
893,40895,4019:56
893,40895,6019:56
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches Two New ETFs

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 10th

  • The S&P 500 looks to build off Friday's record close as investors track the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Lindsay Rosner will join NYSE Live as her firm brings new offerings to the NYSE community.
    • GCPB ETF focuses on new types of core plus bond exposure.
    • GINC ETF aims to balance income potential and diversification.
  • LifeMine Therapeutics CEO Greg Verdine will join NYSE Live to discuss the biopharmaceutical firm's latest achievements.
    • Announced raise of $263 million late last week.
    • Firm is accelerating the clinical development of its lead program, LIFE-001, which is designed to prevent organ transplant rejection.

Opening Bell
Advisor Shares celebrates the MSOS ETF

Closing Bell
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) celebrates its milestones and people

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-goldman-sachs-asset-management-launches-two-new-etfs-302847118.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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