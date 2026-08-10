New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches Two New ETFs

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 10th

The S&P 500 looks to build off Friday's record close as investors track the latest developments in the Middle East.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Lindsay Rosner will join NYSE Live as her firm brings new offerings to the NYSE community. GCPB ETF focuses on new types of core plus bond exposure. GINC ETF aims to balance income potential and diversification.

LifeMine Therapeutics CEO Greg Verdine will join NYSE Live to discuss the biopharmaceutical firm's latest achievements. Announced raise of $263 million late last week. Firm is accelerating the clinical development of its lead program, LIFE-001, which is designed to prevent organ transplant rejection.



Opening Bell

Advisor Shares celebrates the MSOS ETF

Closing Bell

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) celebrates its milestones and people

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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