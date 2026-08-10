Paradigm Treatment Centers: Paradigm Treatment Receives State Approval to Add Eight Beds at Its Austin Teen Residential Treatment Center

The additional capacity at the Austin, Texas, center responds to sustained demand for adolescent residential mental health care, with the new beds expected to be available in August 2026.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Paradigm Treatment, part of the Altior Healthcare network, has received state licensing approval to increase capacity at its Austin, Texas residential treatment center from 24 to 32 beds. This first phase of expansion adds eight new beds to help meet the growing demand for adolescent residential mental health services across Texas.

Construction is also underway on a second expansion phase that will add an additional eight beds, bringing the campus's total capacity to 40 beds by the end of August 2026.

The expansion enables Paradigm Treatment Texas to serve more adolescents and families from Texas and across the nation at a time when demand for residential mental health treatment continues to rise, and access to care remains limited.

Paradigm Treatment Texas provides residential mental health treatment for adolescents ages 12-17 experiencing a range of mental, emotional, and behavioral health challenges, including depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, and co-occurring mental health and substance use concerns.

The program offers a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment model that includes four individual therapy sessions per week, daily group therapy, weekly family therapy, and parent coaching to support both clients and their families throughout the treatment process. Adolescents also receive psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and on-site academic support, allowing them to continue their education while receiving intensive care.

Paradigm's expansion of its residential capacity, the program will be able to serve more families while maintaining the same high-quality, individualized model of care that has become a hallmark of its treatment approach.

Access to residential treatment for adolescents has tightened over the past several years. Federal survey data published by the Health Resources and Services Administration found that 61% of adolescents with a current diagnosis of anxiety, depression, or a behavior or conduct problem who needed treatment had difficulty getting it in 2023, a 35% increase since 2018. National Center for Health Statistics data places depression prevalence among adolescents ages 12 to 19 at 19.2%, the highest of any age group measured.

Texas has been working to rebuild capacity at the residential level of care. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission adopted rules in 2024 implementing the state's first certification framework for psychiatric residential youth treatment facilities, and additional state-funded capacity remains in development. For now, much of the demand in the region falls to existing licensed programs.

"As Central Texas continues to feel the impact of recent mental health facility closures, the need for high-quality adolescent residential treatment has only intensified," said Dr. Veronica Vargas, Executive Director of Paradigm Treatment Center Texas. "We are seeing more teens with higher acuity needs, increased anxiety, and more complex mental health challenges than ever before. These young people require timely access to specialized care, as delays in treatment can have a significant impact on their safety, well-being, and recovery. This expansion allows us to serve more adolescents when they need help most, while ensuring families have access to a safe, supportive, and clinically sophisticated treatment environment during some of the most difficult moments in their lives."

The Austin expansion reflects a broader effort within Paradigm Treatment and the Altior Healthcare network to add adolescent residential capacity and make this level of care available to more families.

Interested readers can find additional information by visiting Paradigm Treatment's Austin program page at https://paradigmtreatment.com/locations/residential-treatment-centers-texas/ .

About Paradigm Treatment

Paradigm Treatment, part of the Altior Healthcare family of mental health treatment providers, offers residential mental health treatment for teens ages 12 to 17 at centers in Malibu and San Rafael, California; Austin, Texas; and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The Malibu and San Rafael centers also treat young adults ages 18 to 26. The Coeur d'Alene center houses the organization's adult program for ages 18 and older. Paradigm Treatment is accredited by The Joint Commission and recognized by SAMHSA, and admissions staff are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contact Information

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com

(228) 238-4059

SOURCE: Paradigm Treatment Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/paradigm-treatment-receives-state-approval-to-add-eight-beds-at-its-a-1201707