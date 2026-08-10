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ACCESS Newswire
10.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Phase 1 Equity Announces Its Fourth Practice Addition of the Year, Welcoming a Multi-Site Orthodontic Practice Located in North Dakota, Marking the Platform's 23rd Doctor and 33rd Location

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, today announced the addition of a multi-site orthodontic practice based in North Dakota to its growing network.

The practice is known for delivering highly personalized, relationship-driven care in a warm, family-friendly setting, supported by an experienced clinical team and modern orthodontic techniques. This partnership marks Phase 1 Equity's fourth practice addition of 2026 and its first in North Dakota. It also brings the platform's doctor count to 23 and its total locations to 33 nationwide.

"We're proud to welcome this doctor, practice, and team to the Phase 1 Equity platform," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "Our model is built to give doctors the support and resources they need to grow, while helping them build lasting practice value and keep control over how they care for their patients."

"This practice reflects exactly the kind of partner we look for," said Dr. Bryan Williams, DDS, founding partner and board member of Phase 1 Equity. "They've built a strong reputation in their community, and this partnership positions them to keep delivering that same standard of care for years to come."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Its Doctor Equity model combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making while benefiting from the collective strength of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors gain access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build practice value and grow EBITDA ahead of a future sale to private equity - ensuring doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards than they would under a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful-together.

Phase 1 Equity is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com.

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-fourth-practice-addition-of-the-year-wel-1204791

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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