RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Proactive Sustainable Bonds' Live Investor Webinar: Profit with Purpose Through Workforce and Affordable Housing

Learn how Proactive Sustainable Bonds provides access to a real estate-backed fixed-income investment strategy supported by workforce and affordable housing assets

Discover why the platform's established operating history, third-party validation, and workforce and affordable housing strategy position it to benefit from favorable long-term market fundamentals

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Proactive Sustainable Bonds.

The exclusive event will feature Dr. Canaan Van Williams, Founder and Managing Partner of Proactive Sustainable Bonds, who will provide an in-depth overview of the company's real estate-backed investment platform focused on acquiring, renovating, stabilizing, and operating workforce and affordable housing communities across the United States. Management will discuss how the platform applies disciplined underwriting and active asset management to income-producing workforce and affordable housing assets while seeking to generate current income.

The presentation will highlight Proactive Sustainable Bonds' differentiated operating platform, including more than 25 years of affordable housing and real estate investment experience, a multi-state portfolio of 27 properties comprising 756 housing units, and a demonstrated track record of returning more than $7.5 million to investors and lenders. Investors will also learn how the Company's focus on naturally occurring affordable housing, workforce housing, manufactured housing communities, and other essential residential assets positions the platform to benefit from favorable long-term demographic and supply-demand fundamentals.

In addition, management will discuss the platform's asset management strategy, including targeted property improvements, operational enhancements, occupancy growth initiatives, and disciplined capital management designed to strengthen property-level cash flow, enhance operating performance, and support the long-term value of the underlying real estate assets. The webinar will also cover Proactive Sustainable Bonds' commitment to responsible investing through independent third-party verification and due diligence, including recognition by Morningstar Sustainalytics, BlueMark, and Impact Evaluation Lab, as well as its status as a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/PSB/87073639134

Questions can be pre-submitted to PSB@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Dr. Canaan Van Williams

Dr. Canaan Van Williams is the Founder and Managing Partner of Proactive Sustainable Bonds and an experienced affordable housing and real estate investment professional.

He has more than 25 years of experience in real estate investment and affordable housing and is the author of Driving Social Impact Investment and The Affordable Housing Multi-Millionaire.

Dr. Williams has focused his career on developing investment strategies that combine financial performance, responsible stewardship, and measurable social impact through workforce and affordable housing.

During the webinar, he will discuss the Company's operating history, investment strategy, portfolio growth, and long-term vision for expanding its national affordable housing platform.

About Proactive Sustainable Bonds

Proactive Sustainable Bonds is a real estate-backed fixed-income investment platform focused on generating current income through debt investments supported by workforce and affordable housing assets across the United States.

The Company's affiliated operating platform acquires, renovates, stabilizes, and manages income-producing residential properties, including workforce housing, naturally occurring affordable housing, manufactured housing communities, and other essential residential assets.

Since beginning operations in 2019, the platform has grown to include 27 properties and approximately 756 residential units and has returned more than $7.5 million to investors and lenders.

The Sponsor has invested approximately $8.9 million in the investment platform, demonstrating meaningful financial alignment with investors and long-term confidence in the Company's portfolio, strategy, and growth objectives.

Proactive Sustainable Bonds combines experienced real estate management, disciplined underwriting, active asset management, independent third-party due diligence, sustainability verification, and institutional governance with a commitment to measurable social impact and responsible capital stewardship.

For more information, please visit: www.SustainableBonds.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

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Investor Notice

This webinar is intended for accredited investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, and other eligible persons interested in learning more about Proactive Sustainable Bonds and its real estate-backed fixed-income investment strategy.

This press release and webinar are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

Any offering of securities by Proactive Sustainable Bonds will be made solely through the applicable confidential private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and related offering documents, and only to eligible investors in accordance with applicable federal and state securities laws.

Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials and consider the risks, fees, investment terms, conflicts of interest, liquidity restrictions, and other factors associated with any investment before making an investment decision.

Targeted returns, distributions, repayment periods, property values, portfolio growth, and other forward-looking expectations are not guaranteed. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Proactive Sustainable Bonds' investment strategy, portfolio operations, growth plans, acquisition opportunities, anticipated property improvements, occupancy initiatives, cash flow, investor distributions, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Proactive Sustainable Bonds undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

PSB@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-proactive-sustainable-bonds-live-investor-webinar-profit-wi-1205468