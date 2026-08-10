Lenovo: Street Child World Cup 2026: Technology, Inclusion and Youth Empowerment in Mexico

The Lenovo Foundation supported Street Child United through technology access, helping extend the impact of the tournament both on and off the field.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / In May, Mexico hosted the 2026 Street Child World Cup, bringing together young people from 20 countries in a celebration that goes far beyond football. The event provided a platform for youth in vulnerable situations to share their stories, advocate for their rights, and demonstrate their potential to the world.

As a partner of the initiative, the Lenovo Foundation supported Street Child United through technology access, helping extend the impact of the tournament both on and off the field. The support included donations of Lenovo notebooks for young leaders, participating teams, and event organizers, reinforcing the company's commitment to education, digital inclusion, and future-ready skills.

Beyond competing, participants had the opportunity to document their own journeys. Motorola smartphones were provided to support connectivity and content creation throughout the tournament, enabling young people to capture experiences, share their perspectives, and showcase their communities through their own lens.

This initiative reflects a core belief shared by the Lenovo Foundation and reinforced by Motorola: technology is a powerful tool for empowerment. By putting devices directly into the hands of participants, the partnership helped transform young people into storytellers, content creators, and advocates for change within their communities.

The Street Child World Cup combines sports and the arts, beautifully celebrating the sublime union of young people from different countries across the globe. Throughout the event, participants engaged with political leaders, international organizations, and public figures to advocate for causes such as access to education, legal identity, protection against violence, and gender equality.

For the Lenovo Foundation, supporting Street Child United is part of a broader commitment to using sport as a catalyst for social inclusion, expanding access to technology and digital skills for historically underserved communities.

Among the many inspiring stories from the tournament, one stands out: the victory of the Brazilian girls' team connected to the Em Busca de Uma Estrela initiative, which was crowned Street Child World Cup 2026 Women's Champion. Supported by Motorola Brazil, the program works to expand opportunities for girls and strengthen the development of women's football across the country, creating pathways for inclusion, personal growth, and access to sport for young Brazilian athletes.

The championship victory was a powerful demonstration of what can happen when talent, determination, and opportunity come together. For the young athletes of Em Busca de Uma Estrela, lifting the trophy represented not only sporting success but also the impact of long-term investment in girls' empowerment and community development.

Motorola Brazil's support of the initiative reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation of female leaders, both on and off the pitch. As the main sponsor of the project, Motorola has helped provide resources and visibility to a program that is changing lives through football. The team's Street Child World Cup title highlights the transformative power of sport, technology, and purpose-driven partnerships.

The Street Child World Cup 2026 leaves behind a legacy of visibility, inclusion, and hope. With Lenovo notebooks supporting learning, Motorola smartphones amplifying young voices, and participants taking ownership of their stories, technology became a powerful enabler of opportunity.

Because when sport, innovation, and purpose come together, the result is much more than a tournament, it is the creation of pathways for the next generation to learn, lead, and transform their futures.

This initiative reflects a core belief shared by the Lenovo Foundation and reinforced by Motorola: technology is a powerful tool for empowerment. By putting devices directly into the hands of participants, the partnership helped transform young people into storytellers, content creators, and advocates for change within their communities.

The Street Child World Cup combines sports and the arts, beautifully celebrating the sublime union of young people from different countries across the globe. Throughout the event, participants engaged with political leaders, international organizations, and public figures to advocate for causes such as access to education, legal identity, protection against violence, and gender equality.

For the Lenovo Foundation, supporting Street Child United is part of a broader commitment to using sport as a catalyst for social inclusion, expanding access to technology and digital skills for historically underserved communities.

Among the many inspiring stories from the tournament, one stands out: the victory of the Brazilian girls' team connected to the Em Busca de Uma Estrela initiative, which was crowned Street Child World Cup 2026 Women's Champion. Supported by Motorola Brazil, the program works to expand opportunities for girls and strengthen the development of women's football across the country, creating pathways for inclusion, personal growth, and access to sport for young Brazilian athletes.

The championship victory was a powerful demonstration of what can happen when talent, determination, and opportunity come together. For the young athletes of Em Busca de Uma Estrela, lifting the trophy represented not only sporting success but also the impact of long-term investment in girls' empowerment and community development.

Motorola Brazil's support of the initiative reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation of female leaders, both on and off the pitch. As the main sponsor of the project, Motorola has helped provide resources and visibility to a program that is changing lives through football. The team's Street Child World Cup title highlights the transformative power of sport, technology, and purpose-driven partnerships.

The Street Child World Cup 2026 leaves behind a legacy of visibility, inclusion, and hope. With Lenovo notebooks supporting learning, Motorola smartphones amplifying young voices, and participants taking ownership of their stories, technology became a powerful enabler of opportunity.

Because when sport, innovation, and purpose come together, the result is much more than a tournament, it is the creation of pathways for the next generation to learn, lead, and transform their futures.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/street-child-world-cup-2026-technology-inclusion-and-youth-empowerment-1205476