Enterprise AI SaaS leader to accelerate Brightfin's AI-Native platform for IT financial management

Brightfin, the only IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Expense Management solution built natively on ServiceNow, today announced the appointment of Preeti Shukla as Chief Product and AI Officer (CPAIO). In this newly created role, Shukla will lead product strategy and artificial intelligence across the Brightfin platform, advancing the company's mission to make every technology decision grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation.

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Preeti Shukla, CPAIO of Brightfin

Shukla brings two decades of experience building and scaling customer-facing, enterprise-grade B2B SaaS, fintech, and marketplace products across Fortune 100 companies and high-growth startups, including leadership roles at Workday and Oracle. A recognized authority on applied AI, she is a Gartner-recognized thought leader and author on AI SaaS and product engineering, with deep expertise in secure, compliant financial systems and agentic AI. Her appointment reflects Brightfin's commitment to building intelligence into its products from the ground up rather than bolting it onto legacy systems.

As CPAIO, Shukla will own the next phases of Brightfin's AI roadmap: expanding the company's context-aware intelligence layer and AI agents that understand the language of IT finance, and driving AI-powered optimization that proactively surfaces savings and acts on them. She will partner closely with engineering, customers, and go-to-market teams to translate Brightfin's unified budget-to-billing data model into measurable outcomes for enterprise IT and finance leaders.

"Preeti is exactly the leader we need as Brightfin enters its next chapter," said Joel Martins, Chief Executive Officer at Brightfin. "She has spent her career turning ambitious AI ideas into enterprise products that customers trust with their most critical financial data. Her track record of building high-performing product and engineering organizations, combined with her depth in agentic AI, will accelerate the value we deliver to every customer. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

"Brightfin has done something rare: it built the deepest IT financial data model in the market and made AI the product, not a feature," said Preeti Shukla, Chief Product and AI Officer at Brightfin. "That foundation is the perfect launchpad for agentic AI that doesn't just answer questions but optimizes workflows and drives real savings. I'm excited to help our customers move from digging through reports to getting clear, trustworthy answers about their IT spend, and to shape a product roadmap where intelligence is felt in every interaction."

Shukla's appointment builds on Brightfin's momentum following its acquisition by Proven Optics and the launch of its AI-Native architecture, reinforcing the company's position at the intersection of IT financial management and enterprise AI.

About Brightfin

Brightfin is committed to shaping a world where every technology decision is grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation enabling organizations to reduce total spend and reinvest in critical innovation. For more information, visit www.brightfin.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jacob Mollohan

Senior Director of Marketing

jacob.mollohan@brightfin.com

720-235-9837