Galaxy Gaming, Inc.: Galaxy Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Record Recurring Revenue

Debt Margin Steps Down to SOFR + 3.0% on Achievement of Leverage Milestone

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. - (OTCQB: GLXZ) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Total Revenue of $7.9 million increased 5% from $7.5 million a year ago Record recurring revenues, net of royalties increased 8% to $7.9 million and represented 99% of total revenues; non-recurring revenues decreased $0.2 million due to the timing of perpetual license sales of progressive gaming systems Digital segment revenues, net of royalties, increased 11% to $3.1 million

Net Income increased 5%, to $1.0 million, partially reflecting lower interest expense Interest Expense decreased 10% to $0.8 million, driven by reduced interest rates as well as lower outstanding principal

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 11% to $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2025

Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 25% to $1.7 million compared to $1.3 million a year ago

Achieved Total Debt Leverage Below 3.0x, Triggering Interest Rate Step-Down to SOFR + 3.00% from SOFR + 3.50%

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased 330,758 shares of its common stock under its recently approved share repurchase program, representing approximately 1.3% of shares outstanding



"Our Second Quarter results demonstrated yet again continued momentum for the business," said Matthew Reback, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We continued executing our plan through the merger process with Evolution- , and the results show it - which is why I've briefly included a few comparisons to the second quarter of 2024 to enable investors to see what's changed since the deal was originally announced two years ago. Recurring core and digital revenue, net of royalties hit a record $7.9 million, up 8% year over year and 12% from the second quarter of 2024, now representing 99% of total revenue compared with 82% two years ago - a fundamentally more durable and predictable base. Our Digital segment grew 11% year over year and 23% from the second quarter of 2024, as we added more content with new and existing operators. In our Core segment we grew our installed base of recurring revenue progressive systems by 11% year over year and 40% since the second quarter of 2024, thanks to continued demand for our Galaxy Operating System- (GOS) and the strong early interest in the MONOPOLY- -branded progressive systems we rolled out this year. We are staying focused on recurring placements, where our system generates value across the full life of its installation, while continuing to entertain one-time sales selectively for strategic opportunities."

"Our operating momentum is compounding with the progress we made in strengthening our balance sheet. Since refinancing in January 2025, we reduced quarterly interest expense by nearly two-thirds; and this quarter we moved below 3.0x total debt leverage, stepping our interest rate margin down to SOFR + 3.0%. That flows directly into Free Cash Flow, which grew 25% to $1.7 million - and we delivered that growth while increasing capital investment in product development by 50% year to date. We are investing in talent alongside product. In July we welcomed Anand Singh as our Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than two decades of gaming technology experience, including nearly 20 years at Light & Wonder- . His engineering leadership and record of delivering modern, scalable platforms position us to accelerate the pace and range of innovation across both our land-based and digital businesses. Our balance sheet has gone from consuming cash flow to funding our growth and with the $5.2 million termination fee received subsequent to quarter end in connection with the terminated Evolution merger agreement, we have never been better positioned to invest in our best ideas. I am excited about what this team will build, and how efficiently we are now able to build it. "

"Beyond the numbers, our amazing team at Galaxy has worked hard to ensure that this is a different and better business than the one we ran two years ago. Our platform is more stable and more scalable; our systems are performing well in the field, and several new products are in field trials with major operators today. This fall, our next wave of games and innovative progressive systems are set to debut at G2E. We have traded one-time revenue for durable revenue, invested in the technology that delivers it, and strengthened the team building it. That is why I believe we are a stronger company today than we were two years ago, and I am excited about the future."

Consolidated Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Total Revenue - 7,937,890 - 7,527,691 Recurring Revenues, Net of Royalties(1) - 7,886,708 - 7,271,270 Income from Operations- 2- - 1,899,687 - 1,943,991 Interest Expense - 813,483 - 906,598 Net income- 2)(3- - 996,978 - 950,357 Diluted EPS - 0.04 - 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA- 4- - 3,548,217 - 3,199,269 Free Cash Flow- 4- - 1,677,075 - 1,342,810

(1) The Company defines Recurring Revenues, net of royalties, as Gross Revenue (from Core and Digital Revenues), less Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems and less Royalties Netted Against Gross Revenue. These components are presented in the revenue discussion within Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Management uses Recurring Revenues to evaluate the durability of the Company's revenue base, as recurring placements generate revenue across the life of an installation while perpetual license sales occur in a single period.

(2) Income from Operations and Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 include approximately $0.5 million of state tax expense recorded in connection with the preliminary results of a managed audit that the Company voluntarily initiated, largely relating to sales and use tax not charged to customers, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026.

(3) Net income for each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes $0.2 million of professional fees and transaction-related costs, primarily related to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Evolution, which was terminated on July 21, 2026.

(4) For a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided toward the end of this release.

Second Quarter 2026 Results Overview

Total revenues for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 increased to $7.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 5% driven by organic growth. Perpetual license sales of progressive gaming systems were $0.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period, due to the timing of individual system sales which was driven by the strategic decision to prioritize more stable and higher-margin recurring revenue over one-time sales. As the Company works toward the optimal balance between these one-time perpetual sales and recurring placements, it expects perpetual license sales for the full year 2026 to be slightly lower than the prior year.

Recurring revenues, net of royalties, increased 8% to a record $7.9 million from $7.3 million in the prior year period reflecting meaningful growth in both the Core and Digital segments.

Income from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2026, includes a charge of approximately $0.5 million of state tax expense recorded in connection with the preliminary results of a managed audit that the Company voluntarily initiated, largely relating to sales and use tax not charged to customers, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026.

Interest expense decreased 10% to $0.8 million from $0.9 million, due to a decrease in the effective interest rate and a reduction in debt principal, comprised of $2.3 million in scheduled debt payments and $1.4 million in incremental principal payments made since June 30, 2025.

Net income increased 5% to $1.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 11%.

Free Cash Flow was $1.7 million compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the increase in Adjusted EBITDA noted above and to a lesser extent, decreased cash paid for interest, partially offset by increased cash used in investing activities as the Company expanded its investment in product development.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $4.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $4.3 million as of December 31, 2025. During the first six months of 2026, the Company generated $4.2 million of cash from operations - net of approximately $0.9 million of annual incentive compensation and $0.3 million of retention bonuses paid in connection with the terminated Evolution transaction - and used $2.1 million for capital investment and $1.5 million for scheduled debt repayment, while increasing its cash balance by $0.5 million.

During the first six months of 2026, the Company invested $2.1 million in the business compared with $1.2 million in the prior-year period, including $0.7 million in internally developed software, an increase of 50%, and $1.0 million in gaming systems deployed at customer locations.

Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs decreased to $37.9 million as of June 30, 2026, from $39.3 million as of December 31, 2025, as the Company paid $1.4 million on its senior secured term loan throughout 2026.

Cash paid for interest, net of interest income, was $0.7 million in the 2026 second quarter compared with $0.9 million in the year-ago period. The net decrease in interest paid was driven by a reduced principal balance of outstanding debt and lower average interest rate.

Core Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Revenue: Core Revenues: Recurring License Revenue - 5,499,746 - 5,180,133 - 319,613 6.2 - Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems 51,182 256,421 (205,239 - -80.0 - Gross Revenue 5,550,928 5,436,554 114,374 2.1 - Royalties Netted against Gross Revenue (749,743 - (742,279 - (7,464 - 1.0 - Total Core Revenue - 4,801,185 - 4,694,275 - 106,910 2.3 - Total Core Recurring Revenue(1) - 4,750,003 - 4,437,854 - 312,149 7.0 -

(1) The Company defines Total Core Recurring Revenue, as Total Core Revenue less Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems and less Royalties Netted Against Gross Revenue. These components are presented in the revenue discussion within Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Core segment growth was driven by new game placements and higher participation-based revenue in foreign jurisdictions, along with continued momentum from the GOS Progressive System and placements of the MONOPOLY- -branded progressive systems launched earlier this year. The decline in perpetual license sales reflects the timing of individual system sales.

Digital Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Revenue: Digital Revenues: Recurring License Revenue - 4,355,037 - 4,020,989 - 334,048 8.3 - Gross Revenue 4,355,037 4,020,989 334,048 8.3 - Royalties Netted against Gross Revenue (1,218,332 - (1,187,573 - (30,759 - 2.6 - Total Digital Revenue - 3,136,705 - 2,833,416 - 303,289 10.7 -

Digital segment revenues increased 11% to $3.1 million, driven by higher play volume with existing operators and content launches with new customers. All Digital segment revenue is of a recurring nature. Royalties on licensed titles increased 3%, growing more slowly than gross revenue and reducing royalties to 28% of gross revenue from 30% in the prior-year period.

Subsequent Events

On July 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4,000,000 of the Company's outstanding common stock. Repurchases under the share repurchase program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or a trading plan intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, with the timing and amount determined based on market conditions and other factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 repurchase plan. The share repurchase program, which has no fixed expiration date, supersedes the Company's prior authorization to repurchase up to $750,000 of its common stock, under which no shares were repurchased.

Pursuant to the Company's $4,000,000 share repurchase program disclosed herein, on July 31, 2026, the Company entered into a privately negotiated repurchase with a shareholder, pursuant to which the Company repurchased 330,758 shares of its common stock at a price of approximately $1.55 per share for an aggregate cost of $514,202.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received a $5.2 million termination fee in connection with the terminated Evolution merger agreement

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To enhance investor understanding of the underlying trends in our business, our cash balance and cash available for operating needs, and to provide better comparability between periods in different years, we are providing Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow in this press release. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures should be read in conjunction with our net earnings, operating income, and cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) to exclude interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, severance and other litigation-related expenses, and other items that do not represent ongoing operations, including loss on extinguishment of debt. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and believes it offers investors, regulators, and other stakeholders a view of our operations consistent with how management assesses performance. When considered alongside GAAP results, management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides a more comprehensive understanding of our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of operating results or liquidity. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and excludes items that some may consider important in evaluating our performance.

We define Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for interest net of cash received for interest income, net cash used in investing activities, and cash paid for taxes net of refunds. We present Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "might," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the trading price of our common stock that may impact share repurchases; our available cash and liquidity; the effects of the termination of the merger with Evolution Malta Holding Limited on our business and on the market price of our common stock; the ability of the Company to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.

About Galaxy

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

Investor Relation Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

GALAXY GAMING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenue: Licensing fees - 7,937,890 - 7,527,691 Total revenue 7,937,890 7,527,691 Costs and expenses: Cost of ancillary products and assembled components 82,003 188,011 Selling, general and administrative 4,852,606 4,213,470 Research and development 128,553 243,162 Depreciation and amortization 919,222 785,915 Stock-based compensation 55,819 153,142 Total costs and expenses 6,038,203 5,583,700 Income from operations 1,899,687 1,943,991 Other income (expense): Interest income 435 15,879 Interest expense (813,483 - (906,598 - Foreign currency exchange loss (25,393 - (9,003 - Total other expense, net (838,441 - (899,722 - Income before provision for income taxes 1,061,246 1,044,269 Provision for income taxes (64,268 - (93,912 - Net income 996,978 950,357 Foreign currency translation adjustment (28,545 - 252,210 Comprehensive income - 968,433 - 1,202,567 Net income per share: Basic - 0.04 - 0.04 Diluted - 0.04 - 0.04 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 26,132,943 26,035,137 Diluted 26,132,943 26,192,145

GALAXY GAMING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



ASSETS June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 4,757,798 - 4,306,683 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $124,466 and $241,283, respectively 4,840,712 5,742,383 Income tax receivable 153,074 126,311 Prepaid expenses 1,062,000 1,394,462 Total current assets 10,813,584 11,569,839 Property and equipment, net 136,441 118,115 Operating lease right-of-use assets 169,837 280,429 Assets deployed at client locations, net 4,809,357 4,125,723 Goodwill 1,091,000 1,091,000 Other intangible assets, net 9,830,906 10,225,783 Other assets 107,595 89,730 Total assets - 26,958,720 - 27,500,619 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 1,606,324 - 1,876,338 Accrued expenses 2,279,074 3,178,328 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 165,373 298,006 Current portion of long-term debt 2,836,643 2,416,108 Revenue contract liability 118,750 286,221 Total current liabilities 7,006,164 8,055,001 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,325 2,944 Long-term debt and liabilities, net 35,057,103 36,867,804 Deferred tax liabilities, net 43,498 49,145 Total liabilities 42,113,090 44,974,894 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, 65,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 25,354,623 and 25,354,623 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 25,354 25,354 Additional paid-in capital 20,772,597 20,663,931 Accumulated deficit (35,903,083 - (38,267,617 - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (49,238 - 104,057 Total stockholders' deficit (15,154,370 - (17,474,275 - Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit - 26,958,720 - 27,500,619

GALAXY GAMING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) - 2,364,534 - (1,070,925 - Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,789,173 1,565,732 Amortization of right-of-use assets 134,798 128,607 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 126,799 85,251 Bad debt expense 10,489 38,295 Gain on disposal of property & equipment - (62 - Deferred income tax (5,647 - 68,687 Stock-based compensation 108,666 319,403 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,969,585 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 807,154 612,499 Income tax receivable (18,083 - (55,973 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 332,462 345,816 Other assets (17,863 - 161,522 Accounts payable (268,689 - (478,608 - Accrued expenses (875,378 - (327,785 - Revenue contract liability (167,471 - 125,491 Operating lease liabilities (153,458 - (141,744 - Net cash provided by operating activities 4,167,486 4,345,791 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in internally developed software (726,408 - (484,741 - Acquisition of property and equipment (75,707 - (93,683 - Acquisition of assemblies in process (350,900 - (279,519 - Acquisition of assets deployed at client locations (974,819 - (463,785 - Transfer of title of assets deployed at client locations to perpetual license customer 31,578 159,984 Net cash used in investing activities (2,096,256 - (1,161,744 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from BMO Credit Agreement - 45,000,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (Fortress) - (57,576,929 - Principal payments on long-term debt (BMO) (1,375,000 - (3,125,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (Insurance) (141,965 - (180,688 - Payments of debt issuance costs - (624,248 - Fees associated with debt transactions - prior debt - (138,233 - Proceeds from stock option exercises - 151,200 Net cash used in financing activities (1,516,965 - (16,493,898 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (103,150 - 231,057 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 451,115 (13,078,794 - Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 4,306,683 18,118,043 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period - 4,757,798 - 5,039,249 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest - 1,415,059 - 1,815,593 Cash paid for income taxes - 118,630 - 117,914 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities - 24,206 - 6,914

GALAXY GAMING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: 2026 Net income - 996,978 Interest expense 813,483 Interest income (435 - Provision for income taxes 64,268 Depreciation and amortization 919,222 EBITDA 2,793,516 Stock-based compensation(1) 55,819 Professional fees, acquisition costs and other(2) 168,128 Non-income tax assessment(3) 505,361 Foreign exchange loss(4) 25,393 Adjusted EBITDA - 3,548,217 Cash paid for interest, net(5) (701,106 - Cash used in investing activities (1,065,936 - Cash paid for income taxes, net(6) (104,100 - Free Cash Flow - 1,677,075

(1) Represents the non-cash expense associated with the value of equity awards granted to employees, directors and consultants by the Company.

(2) Represents professional fees and transaction-related fees incurred related to acquisitions, mergers and professional fees incurred for other projects not considered part of the normal course of business.

(3) Represents a charge of state tax expense recorded in connection with the preliminary results of a managed audit that the Company voluntarily initiated, largely relating to sales and use tax not charged to customers, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026.

(4) Represents foreign exchange losses and gains associated with the fluctuations of foreign currency rates.

(5) Represents cash paid for interest during the period, net of interest income received.

(6) Represents cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds received.

GALAXY GAMING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: 2025 Net income - 950,357 Interest expense 906,598 Interest income (15,879 - Provision for income taxes 93,912 Depreciation and amortization 785,915 EBITDA 2,720,903 Stock-based compensation(1) 153,142 Employee severance costs and other expenses(2) 72,539 Professional fees, acquisition costs and other(3) 243,682 Foreign exchange loss(4) 9,003 Adjusted EBITDA - 3,199,269 Cash paid for interest, net(5) (860,131 - Cash used in investing activities (878,414 - Cash paid for income taxes, net(6) (117,914 - Free Cash Flow - 1,342,810

(1) Represents the non-cash expense associated with the value of equity awards granted to employees, directors and consultants by the Company.

(2) Represents costs associated with the severance of employees.

(3) Represents professional fees and transaction-related fees incurred related to acquisitions, mergers and professional fees incurred for other projects not considered part of the normal course of business.

(4) Represents foreign exchange losses and gains associated with the fluctuations of foreign currency rates.

(5) Represents cash paid for interest during the period, net of interest income received.

(6) Represents cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds received.